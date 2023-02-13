House Republicans are hinting that they do not have to have a new state spending plan if Senate Democrats do not start working soon on a budget to resolve a dispute over $1 billion in tax cuts that were proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and backed by his GOP allies in the House.

House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, publicly voiced on Monday what Republican insiders had been suggesting for the past week: Virginia already has a two-year budget in place, so no amendments are necessary this year.

In a speech on the House floor, Kilgore suggested that the Senate "needs to get moving, and they need to get moving yesterday" on talks to produce a budget compromise before the General Assembly's scheduled adjournment on Feb. 25.

"Well, we've got a two-year budget in place," he said. "We'd all like to see it amended. But if the Senate won't join us, then... well, that's where we are."

Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, scoffed at the implied threat.

"They can put all the pressure they want, but we're not going to budge," Howell said in an interview on Monday. "They're not going to influence us."

With elections for all 140 assembly districts looming in November and primaries likely in June for many members in new political districts, legislators are in no mood for a prolonged budget showdown that prevents them from returning home and raising money for their campaigns.

But a showdown is likely between Senate Democrats and Youngkin during the veto session in April if the Republican governor does not get the cuts in corporate and individual income tax rates that he wants, as Howell says he will not.

"I'm always hopeful we'll settle it on time, but I'm prepared to sit here until July 1," she said.

The new fiscal year begins on July 1, but the assembly adopted a two-year budget last year that extends through June 30, 2024. Youngkin proposed revisions to the $177 billion two-year plan in mid-December. The politically divided assembly adopted competing budgets that are $1 billion apart because of the governor's push for more tax cuts on top of the $4 billion approved last year after a prolonged fight.

The looming confrontation raises the specter of 2001, when a battle between another Republican governor, Jim Gilmore, and the Republican-controlled legislature over tax cuts resulted in Virginia not revising the budget for the first time since the state adopted a new constitution in 1971. The constitution created the odd-year "short session" in which the assembly amends the two-year spending plans that are adopted during longer sessions in even-numbered years.

The issue then was the magnitude of Gilmore's plan to cut local personal property taxes — the car tax — and use state money to offset the revenue loss for local government. The state never entirely eliminated the car tax, but it is subsidizing the rollback by almost $1 billion a year.

Former Del. Chris Saxman, R-Augusta, now the leader of an influential state business group, entered the assembly the next year.

Saxman, executive director of Virginia FREE, said in a column last week that "It’s extremely important to the business community and local governments that the General Assembly finish on time."

"Only 10 senators and 7 House members remain who experienced the 2001 budget showdown in which amendments were not adopted," he noted." And THAT is a distinct possibility this year."

The political consequences of the 2001 impasse included that fall's election of Democrats Mark Warner as governor and Tim Kaine as lieutenant governor, now both U.S. senators for Virginia. Kaine would face another budget impasse in his first year as governor, in 2006, when then-Attorney General Bob McDonnell advised the assembly's Republican leaders that failure to adopt a new two-year budget that year, or at least a continuing spending resolution, would create "an unprecedented constitutional crisis." McDonnell was elected governor in 2009.

This year's gamesmanship between the House and Senate began on Friday, when House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, wrote Howell and Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, to inform them that he had appointed six House members — four Republicans and two Democrats — to the conference committee to negotiate a budget deal, and urged the Senate to quickly begin negotiations.

"With only two weeks remaining in session, I am concerned that delaying the start of these discussions will make it much more difficult for us to complete our talks and produce a final product, let alone one that makes the best possible decisions for the commonwealth," Gilbert wrote.

Howell and Barker named nine senators — six Democrats and three Republicans — to the conference committee on Monday. Last year, they worked amicably with House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, to reach an agreement on June 1.

"I haven't seen [Knight] lately," Howell said Monday. "I think we get along great."