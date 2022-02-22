House GOP strips elections department of voter education funding; Senate Democrats block GOP election bills

A budget proposal from House Republicans is seeking to slash $2.7 million in proposed funding for the Virginia Department of Elections to pay for a voter education campaign seeking to dispel misinformation about the integrity of the state’s elections.

Following baseless claims from Republicans that the 2020 election was rife with fraud, the department last year launched a voter education campaign to inform voters about how the state’s elections are conducted, to refute false information and answer common questions about the voting process.

Meantime Tuesday, a Democrat-controlled Senate panel shut down a slew of election bills that had passed the GOP-controlled House, including measures to restore the photo ID requirement for voting and to cut the absentee voting window to two weeks.

The voter education campaign included TV, radio and newspaper ads, social media posts, and a website titled “mythbusters.” Then-Gov. Ralph Northam's funding request would have paid for those efforts to continue.

The Democrat-controlled Senate opted to maintain the funding in its budget proposal, setting up a clash between the two chambers as they reconcile their budgets.

Outgoing Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said the move by House Republicans is “disappointing,” and urged the legislature to continue funding the work as election misinformation continues to be prevalent. Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, who sits on the subcommittee that proposed slashing the funding request, also opposed the move.

The House GOP caucus, and House Appropriations subcommittee chair Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, did not respond to a request for comment.

The lead up to Virginia's 2021 election for governor featured speculation of fraud by some Republicans months after misinformation about the 2020 election led to the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

During a GOP rally to drum up support for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Republicans running for office, former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that his 10-point loss in Virginia to Democrat Joe Biden could only be the product of fraud. Trump also told Republicans to be wary of the result if Youngkin did not win.

Youngkin waffled on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election during his run for office, though eventually conceded that Biden was “legitimately” elected. Youngkin also made election integrity his first, and for a while, only policy proposal during his bid for the GOP nomination.

In his first debate with Democrat Terry McAuliffe last September, Youngkin did say: "I do not believe there's been significant fraud in Virginia elections," and he said he did not think Democrats would cheat, predicting that "we're going to have a clean, fair election and I fully expect to win."

But the topic came into the spotlight again last month when Youngkin suddenly announced he intended to replace Virginia’s elections commissioner in an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks.

Asked by Fredericks what Youngkin intended to do around election integrity, Youngkin said he would replace the Northam appointee, Chris Piper, by the summer, arguing that the department’s leadership should be “looking out for the integrity of the election process and not trying to be political.”

Piper in comments to the Richmond Times-Dispatch defended the department’s voter education campaign, describing it as an effort to restore confidence in the voting process.

One of the claims on the department’s “myth v. fact” page reads: “Thousands of ballots were destroyed after the 2020 General Election.” The department then goes on to explain that all election ballots are stored, and that the process used to do that would make it obvious if any were missing.

“It is disappointing that the same House which spent the last few weeks passing bills purportedly aimed at increasing voter confidence in our elections did not see fit to appropriate a modest amount to actually educate Virginia’s voters on how our elections are safely and securely administered,” Piper said.

“Virginia ran a successful campaign last year, but more work needs to be done to counter the mis/disinformation that is so prevalent right now. It is vital that the Department is able to build on the strong foundation we laid in 2021.”

***

GOP patrons described many of the bills that were before the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee Tuesday as necessary to protect election integrity, while Democrats have accused the GOP of trying to restrict people’s access to the ballot box.

The committee killed bills to require a photo I.D. to vote, to do away with drop-boxes for absentee ballots, to do away with same-day voter registration, to cut the state’s 45-day early voting window to 14 days and to require that absentee ballots be returned to registrars by election day in order to count.