House leaders, Northam administration propose new school reopening bill

Democratic leaders’ new proposal relies on the state’s guidance to define a high transmission risk. The guidance defines it as: “Several outbreaks in school within [a] short time period; size of outbreaks is large or scope of outbreaks is significant (e.g. multiple classrooms or grade levels are impacted).”

That definition could change. On Friday, state Superintendent James Lane told local school officials that the state is reviewing the new CDC guidance and evaluating whether it needed to update its own.

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, is working on the legislation with the Northam administration. He said it will get children back in school while acknowledging that variants of the virus and other circumstances could derail that goal.

“This sets the baseline that we need to have in-person learning. This will ensure people have that while allowing localities the flexibility they need,” he said. “This allows an individual student to be virtual if there is heightened risk in their family or if their community is particularly hesitant.”

He added: “It also allows school systems to shut down individual schools if there is a COVID-19 flareup. It doesn’t allow them to shut down the whole system unless every school is in that situation, which would be really rare.”