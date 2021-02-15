House leaders, Northam administration propose new school reopening bill

A push to reopen Virginia schools for in-person learning — using the force of state law — will face the will of House lawmakers this week.
House Democratic leaders and Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration are championing a new version of a Senate bill that would still compel in-person learning but offer school districts some flexibility in the face of an ever-evolving global crisis.
The new version, which will be introduced during a meeting of the House’s education panel Monday morning, would replace Senate Bill 1303 introduced by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, which passed the Senate Feb. 2 on a 26-13 vote with bipartisan support.
Dunnavant’s one-line bill simply says that all school districts “shall make virtual and in-person learning available to all students by choice of the student’s parent or guardian.”
The new legislation Democratic leaders will introduce Monday, if enacted, will allow school districts to offer virtual learning only to students whose parents request it. It will also allow individual schools to go fully virtual only if the risk of transmission within the particular school building is high. Otherwise, it mandates that they remain open.
Debate over how and when to welcome children back into the classroom is playing out in Virginia and throughout the nation with much intensity, as parents, experts and government leaders weigh the shortcomings of a virtual education with the risk of spreading a yet-untamed novel coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Friday asserting that it is safe for schools to reopen if they follow safety guidelines, including the wearing of masks and social distancing. The same guidance said vaccinating teachers and regular testing should be an important part of reopening plans, but not a prerequisite.
Broadly, the CDC’s road map aligns with guidance the state issued last month. Both suggest that even amid a surge of cases in the community, it might still be safe to open classrooms, especially for elementary students.
Resistance to reopening has come from teachers unions and many educators, who argue that vaccinations should come first. Richmond has also seen many Black and Hispanic families express reluctance to return to in-person learning while COVID-19 continues to spread, disproportionately affecting people of color.
About two-thirds of Virginia’s 133 school districts are offering some form of in-person learning, including phased approaches that prioritize the youngest students. An additional 40, including Richmond Public Schools, offer no in-person options, according to the state’s tally.
“This needs to change, even if the decision is difficult,” Northam said earlier this month, requesting that districts start to offer some type of in-person learning option by March 15.
Democratic leaders’ new proposal relies on the state’s guidance to define a high transmission risk. The guidance defines it as: “Several outbreaks in school within [a] short time period; size of outbreaks is large or scope of outbreaks is significant (e.g. multiple classrooms or grade levels are impacted).”
That definition could change. On Friday, state Superintendent James Lane told local school officials that the state is reviewing the new CDC guidance and evaluating whether it needed to update its own.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, is working on the legislation with the Northam administration. He said it will get children back in school while acknowledging that variants of the virus and other circumstances could derail that goal.
“This sets the baseline that we need to have in-person learning. This will ensure people have that while allowing localities the flexibility they need,” he said. “This allows an individual student to be virtual if there is heightened risk in their family or if their community is particularly hesitant.”
He added: “It also allows school systems to shut down individual schools if there is a COVID-19 flareup. It doesn’t allow them to shut down the whole system unless every school is in that situation, which would be really rare.”
He said the legislation the Senate approved would require some form of virtual instruction forever, which he said is not what most parents, educators and school leaders want. He said giving school districts guidance on when to close will benefit parents and school leaders.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the new bill allows for the flexibility that parents and schools need.
“We know that school won’t look the same as it used to, and it won’t look the same in every community,” she said. “Instead of a one-sentence bill, the Governor appreciates efforts to ensure school re-opening is consistent with health guidelines, respects the constitutional authority of school districts, and prioritizes the safety of students, teachers, and staff.”
Whichever version is enacted, whether the House or Senate version, will go into effect July 1 or soon after, pending the adjournment of the current session of the General Assembly.
VanValkenburg’s proposal would apply only to the 2021-2022 school year. It’s unclear if Dunnavant’s bill would require schools to offer in-person instruction when the bill would go into effect in the summer.
The Associated Press contributed information to this report.