House of Delegates backs abolishing death penalty, signaling end of capital punishment

"If there is one word to describe what happened to these victims it is just cruelty, unimaginable cruelty on a scale that's hard to even process. The evil that was practiced on these victims - they did not die with a last meal, they didn't die with the benefit of their priest or pastor or rabbi. They didn't die in the comfort of a hospital bed.

"They died with sheer terror on their hearts with people often taunting them," said Miyares. For such offenders, he said, "the ultimate punishment has to be available for the ultimate crime."

House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, pointed out that sometimes the surviving victims' family members do not want the killer or killers executed and support abolition of the death penalty.

But Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, countered that in cases where surviving family members oppose execution, the prosecutor can take that into account when deciding how to proceed. "It doesn't matter that one victim wants it and one victim doesn't. This would say that no victim can have it regardless of what they want."

Bell referred to Robert Charles Gleason Jr., who murdered a man in Amherst County, was sentenced to life in prison and then murdered two other men in prison.