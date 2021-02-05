House of Delegates votes to abolish death penalty, signaling end of capital punishment

The period between 1972, when the Supreme Court halted executions, and 1975, when the Virginia legislature enacted a new law, was the only time in state history it did not have the authority to execute people. The state resumed executions in 1982 with the electrocution of Frank J. Coppola at the former Virginia State Penitentiary in Richmond.

There have been no new death sentences imposed in the state since 2011 and no executions since 2017.

Under the legislation approved this week, the two men remaining on Virginia’s death row — both convicted in Norfolk — will have their death sentences changed to life without parole.

They are Thomas Alexander Porter, 45, sentenced to death for the 2005 capital murder of Stanley Reaves, a Norfolk police officer; and Anthony B. Juniper, 49, sentenced to death for the 2004 capital murders of Keshia Stephens; her brother, Rueben Harrison III; and two of her daughters, Nykia Stephens, 4, and Shearyia Stephens, 2.

If made law, the legislation would mean that all the current 15 types of capital murder — such as murder in the commission of a rape or robbery or the slaying of a law enforcement officer — would become aggravated murder punishable by life in prison without parole.