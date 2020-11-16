House of Delegates will meet virtually again for regular legislative session

The Virginia House of Delegates will meet virtually to do its legislative work when the chamber gathers in January, a decision its leader said was fueled by the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Virginia and around the country.

The legislative session, which starts Jan. 13, will see lawmakers continue to grapple with the impacts of the pandemic. Democrats, newly in the majority as of January 2020, also have a list of goals left unfinished during the regular and special sessions.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said that the work will be done virtually out of concern for the safety of members and staff.

"My focus is keeping everybody safe while providing us the opportunity to conduct our business effectively, keeping in mind that this is a global pandemic," Filler-Corn said in an interview. "I've had the opportunity to speak with the health department folks, especially in light of what's transpired recently, with trends heading in a not-so-great direction."

The House met virtually for its special session on COVID-19 and police reform, clearing dozens of pieces of legislation but requiring nearly three months to do it.

Sessions in odd-numbered years ordinarily run 45 days.

