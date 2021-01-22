House panel advances bill to remove segregationist Byrd's statue from Capitol Square

Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, who served as a member of the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol, sponsored the resolution backing the Johns statue. Ward told the Rules committee that she looks forward to Johns' likeness joining the "old men standing around the walls" at the U.S. Capitol. A Johns statue would send a message to young visitors that "they don't have to be old to do great things," she said.

Johns died in 1991. Two of her siblings, Ernest Johns, and Joan Johns Cobbs, expressed the family's appreciation to the committee Friday for considering their sister.

"What she did in 1951 was very courageous," Cobbs said. "We are grateful as a family."

House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Staunton, who would vote in favor of the measure, called Johns an "exemplary representative of the commonwealth," especially given "the time of her life when she made a difference," but he asked Ward to name the commission's other finalists.

The five finalists were all storied Virginians who were people of color: Johns; civil rights attorney Oliver Hill Sr.; John Mercer Langston, Virginia’s first African American member of Congress; Pocahontas; and Maggie Walker, the first African American woman in the U.S. to charter a bank.