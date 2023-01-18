House panel advances Youngkin proposal to cut time to appeal VEC decisions

The Virginia Employment Commission is proposing a new way to reduce the backlog of appeals in unemployment claim decisions — cut in half the time to file an appeal.

A House of Delegates subcommittee Tuesday recommended approval of a proposal introduced for Gov. Glenn Youngkin to give claimants and employers 15 days instead of 30 to appeal decisions on claims for unemployment insurances, as well as to ask for a review of an initial appeal ruling.

The commission said the change is needed to speed the process of making final determinations on claims for unemployment benefits and make the state’s lengthy review process more efficient.

“The impetus behind this is to make sure we give them a very timely final decision in an expedited fashion,” Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth told a House Commerce and Energy subcommittee, which voted 5-2 along party lines to recommend approval to the full committee.

Advocates for unemployed Virginians said the proposed change would make it harder for claimants and their employers to appeal either an initial decision on eligibility for unemployment benefits or an initial appeal ruling.

“This bill punishes claimants and employers for the agency’s failures — it does not make it more efficient,” said Flannery O’Rourke, a lobbyist for the Virginia Poverty Law Center.

With about 96,000 appeals pending, “there remains a serious challenge with the appeals backlog at VEC,” said Pat Levy-Lavelle, a lawyer for the Legal Aid Justice Center. “Weakening due-process rights for employers and claimants alike ... is precisely the wrong approach for resolving it.”

The subcommittee split on party lines, with Republicans blaming long backlogs at the VEC on the previous, Democratic governor during the COVID-19 pandemic. They touted the progress made in the past year by Youngkin, a Republican, as pressure from new claims has eased with the economy’s recovery from public health restrictions that led to a massive surge in unemployment almost three years ago.

Democrats responded warily to the proposal, with Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, asking how the Youngkin administration would improve its handling of unemployment claims and appeals “without disenfranchising any of the people who are appealing?”

Roth said the process of appealing a decision on eligibility for unemployment is not difficult.

“You can write it on a napkin and we will accept that appeal,” she said.

Roth said most of the appeals were filed last summer, as the VEC focused on eliminating the backlog of cases awaiting determination of eligibility and reports from employers about why former employees lost their jobs.

In an interview Tuesday, Levy-Lavelle agreed that reducing the backlog of undecided claims caused a surge in the number of cases under appeal. “It’s sort of like the pig and the python — it’s sort of moving through the first backlog,” he said.

But the VEC has also struggled to quickly resolve appeals in the state’s two-tiered system.

Last fall, the state ranked fifth in the country for the longest wait in deciding appeals at the first level, at more than 305 days at the lowest level, and 14th at the higher level, about 98 days.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission heard last month that the General Assembly and the VEC had taken steps last year to smooth the process, including making some types of cases ineligible for appeal and requiring the agency to establish “a clear appeals process for claimants.” The commission staff also raised concerns about the adequacy of the agency’s staffing to handle the appeals.

Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, is sponsoring the bill in the House for the governor’s office. Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, is carrying it in the Senate.

Walker said Virginia is one of 13 states with a 30-day waiting period, but Levy-Lavelle reminded the committee that the General Assembly had moved the deadline for filing appeals from 21 days to 30 days in 1999 under legislation sponsored by then-Del. Jo Ann Davis, a Republican who later served in Congress, and signed by then-Gov. Jim Gilmore.

Walker said he introduced the bill to speed the appeals process and make it more efficient.

“Over the last several years, this has been the number one issue in our localities, helping people get the benefits they need in a timely manner,” he said.

But Levy-Lavelle said, “Government efficiency cannot mean shutting the door on Virginians sooner.”