House panel again blocks localities from raising sales tax on themselves for school construction

A House of Delegates subcommittee rejected pleas on Friday from local government officials, parents and a 4th-grade student from rural Prince Edward County to let them help themselves by allowing voters to impose a 1% sales tax to pay for badly needed school repairs and construction.

The same House Finance subcommittee already had killed bills delegates proposed to expand an option that nine local school divisions had received in past years to impose a local sales tax for school modernization. Prince Edward was among the localities denied the option in late January.

It was the Senate's turn on Friday to watch many of the same proposals die - for Isle of Wight County, Charlottesville and other localities across the state looking for an alternative to huge hikes in their real estate taxes or loans they say they can't afford to repay.

"All we are asking for is a fair chance to improve our school," said Eliza Pope, a fourth-grade student at Prince Edward Elementary School near Farmville.

The three bills died on identical 4-3, party-line votes, as the House and Senate prepare to negotiate a potential budget solution that won't obligate the state to pay for billions of dollars in local school construction or raise taxes in a year when Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made tax cuts a top priority.

"We're trying to return extra tax dollars to people at a time that it's really needed," said Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, the subcommittee chair. "It seems counter-productive to turn around and ask for more."

The finance subcommittee's hard line this year has surprised House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott. He said recently that the House Republican Caucus had not taken a unified position against tax increases to pay for school construction if local voters approve them.

"Anytime the voters want to impose a tax on themselves for schools, I don't have a problem with that," Kilgore said in an interview a week ago.

Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline, a retired educator on the subcommittee, said he objected to the local option because he doesn't like "bifurcating the sales tax" between state and local government, putting localities with the higher tax at a disadvantage for retail businesses.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, who introduced the bill for Isle of Wight, said he sympathized with concerns about tax increases, but told members that while the state is not directly responsible for shifting the burden to local real estate taxes, "indirectly, it very clearly is."

The House has long taken a bipartisan position that school repairs and construction is the responsibility of local government, not the state, but with a multi-billion-dollar price tag for replacing or renovating old school buildings that predominate in Virginia, the General Assembly appears poised to take action this year.

"I do support school construction, but I have a different way to get there," Byron told Eliza and other students at the meeting after Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, tried to explain the subcommittee's actions to them. (Byron admonished Hudson and then adjourned the meeting while Hudson continued to talk.)

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who sponsored the bill to make the local sales tax a statewide option, said state lawmakers have to do more than expand loan programs for local school divisions that often can't afford to pay back the money without raising real estate taxes.

"Either we're going to have to take on this responsibility fully at the state level or we're going to have to start giving our localities more tools to meet it," said McClellan, chair of the Commission on School Construction and Modernization, which made five legislative proposals, including the local sales tax option for all localities.

School modernization will be a central issue in the competing House and Senate budgets that a conference committee will begin negotiating next week.

Both chambers have approved legislation to create a fund that could give grants or loans to school divisions for repairs and construction, building on the $500 million that then-Gov. Ralph Northam included in the budget he proposed in December before leaving office.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, fashioned a loan-rebate program in the House budget that would use about $292 million of those funds and $250 million from the literary fund to leverage up to $2 billion in bonds for school construction, with future funding from casino revenues.

The program would have two tiers, based on local need and ability to pay. The school divisions with the greatest needs and least means to pay would receive a rebate of up to 30% of the loan, as well as forgiveness of the interest charges. The program would forgive interest charges, but not rebate a portion of the loan principal, for school divisions in the second tier.

Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, a former Richmond School Board member and a member of McClellan's commission, noted in the budget debate on Thursday that localities have not used an existing loan program offered by the Literary Fund because "they had to pay back every penny to it."

Knight responded that the current program doesn't forgive interest payments or rebate a portion of the loan principal. "Yes, it's going to be a loan program, but it's a whole lot better than anything we've had before," Knight said.

Hudson, who also was a member of the school commission, challenged the House during the budget debate to change its position on giving localities the option to impose a 1% sales tax on themselves to pay for schools.

"If the members of this body want to make the loan program a meaningful, real option for localities, I'd hope they would give localities the freedom they need to raise the money to pay those loans back," she said.