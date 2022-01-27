House panel approves retroactive tax break for business, but budget battle looms

Democrats strongly objected to extending what Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, called a "double tax benefit" to businesses that received loans exempt from federal and state taxes in exchange for keeping most employees on payroll despite being shut down or severely curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former House Finance Chair Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, said the General Assembly last year reached a compromise that she said would "help those businesses that need help the most" by allowing them to deduct up to $100,000 in expenses. That accounted for 80% of businesses that received loans from the Payroll Protection Program or other sources of federal and state aid.

But Watts drew the line at making the policy retroactive to the prior tax year. "Retroactively, it is very questionable tax policy," she said, adding that it would set "an extremely bad precedent."

Deputy Secretary of Finance Charles Kennington, a former analyst for the Senate's budget committee, said the policy is less about "writing a check" to those additional businesses, as Hudson suggested, than "allowing them to deduct what is consistent with federal government policy."