House panel approves retroactive tax break for business, but budget battle looms

An early test of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax policy looms after a House committee adopted a retroactive tax break for businesses that received federal emergency aid two years ago, adding $110 million to the price of a new tax policy that already would reduce state income tax revenue by $195 million.
The House Finance Committee approved House Bill 971, proposed by Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, by a 12-10, party-line vote on Wednesday to let businesses that received forgivable federal loans - essentially grants - deduct up to $1 million in expenses in the previous tax year.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, had proposed to let businesses that received the loans deduct all expenses in the tax season that began Monday, no longer restricting them to no more than $100,000 under a legislative compromise reached last year.
Youngkin, a Republican who is pushing a tax cut package of more than $4 billion in his first weeks as governor, wants to raise the threshold to $1 million for almost 21,000 businesses in the previous tax season, for a total cost to the budget of more than $300 million.
"I think the administration on the prior year recognized, from ... a fairness standpoint, you can't [have], because of a timing issue, the exact same tax activity getting two different tax treatments in two different tax years," said Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, a certified public accountant.
Democrats strongly objected to extending what Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, called a "double tax benefit" to businesses that received loans exempt from federal and state taxes in exchange for keeping most employees on payroll despite being shut down or severely curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former House Finance Chair Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, said the General Assembly last year reached a compromise that she said would "help those businesses that need help the most" by allowing them to deduct up to $100,000 in expenses. That accounted for 80% of businesses that received loans from the Payroll Protection Program or other sources of federal and state aid.
But Watts drew the line at making the policy retroactive to the prior tax year. "Retroactively, it is very questionable tax policy," she said, adding that it would set "an extremely bad precedent."
Deputy Secretary of Finance Charles Kennington, a former analyst for the Senate's budget committee, said the policy is less about "writing a check" to those additional businesses, as Hudson suggested, than "allowing them to deduct what is consistent with federal government policy."
Brett Vassey, president and CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, said his 6,700 members used the forgivable loans to keep employees on payroll during the worst of the pandemic. "This was to keep people employed," he said.
The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Policy and Analysis, a liberal think tank, opposed the bill, but the Virginia Society for Certified Public Accountants supported it.
"It's a matter of equity," said Emily Walker, the society's spokeswoman.
Republicans on the committee tried to avoid sending the bill to the House Appropriations Committee to consider its effect on budget revenues, claiming that the delay would hurt taxpayers and CPAs who are beginning to prepare tax returns.
"This is critically important for all of our taxpayers and tax preparers that this is done timely," said former House Finance Chairman Lee Ware, R-Powhatan.
But Watts and other Democrats warned that the bill could slow down the process of conforming state and federal tax law, after Byron asked the committee to withdraw the annual tax conformity bill she had based on the proposed budget.
For tax conformity to take effect immediately, at least 80% of each chamber must approve it, and Democrats hold a 21-19 majority in the Senate.
"There's also a long tradition of not using conformity bills for policy making," said Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, "especially when the policy is a stark departure from existing, current tax law."
The committee declined to refer the bill to the budget committee, but it's going there anyway, according to House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach.
Given the effect on the budget, Knight said, "I think we probably need to look at it."
