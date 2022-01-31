House panel backs $1.2 billion tax rebate; kills separate relief for low-income families

Watts said supports the one-time tax refunds as a form of relief that would mean more to those who have less.

"It is a much bigger help for someone at low income," she said, joining with Republicans on a 6-2 vote to endorse the proposal and refer it to the House Appropriations Committee to assess its effect on the state budget.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, included about $1 billion in his parting two-year budget to provide one-time refunds of $250 for individual taxpayers and $500 for couples. Robinson's legislation would increase the amounts to $300 and $600, respectively, at an additional cost to the state of more than $200 million.

Subcommittee Chairman Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, said the cost would be covered by the $2.6 billion revenue surplus that Virginia recorded in the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

Sullivan said he "prefer to see something a little more targeted," rather than the same amount of refund to all taxpayers, regardless of income.

"There are a lot of wealthy people in Virginia who really don't need $300," he said.