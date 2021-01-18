House panel passes tax conformity bill over Republican objections

"Conformity is so critically important that I'm going to support" the administration bill, McNamara said.

The tax conformity fight is far from over because the state normally adopts the legislation on an emergency basis to set the rules before income tax season opens for taxpayers and the accountants who prepare their returns. Democrats have majorities in both chambers, but they don't have super majorities of 80% required to pass emergency legislation.

The committee also voted to table two bills that McNamara had proposed. One would ensure that businesses would receive the favorable tax treatment included in the new federal law for forgivable loans they received under the CARES Act adopted in March and in the future. The other would make Virginia tax law conform automatically every year instead of requiring assembly action.

Watts and other members of the committee previously had supported "rolling conformity" for the state tax code, but she said, "The last year's experience has really been an awakening for me in our responsibility to the state."

Layne estimates that the provision of the federal law would cost the state up to $500 million based on forgivable grants given to Virginia businesses under the CARES Act and up to $900 million after applying the same tax rules to loans made under the new relief package.