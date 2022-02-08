House panel rejects constitutional amendments to restore voting rights and to remove same-sex marriage prohibition

A House subcommittee on Tuesday voted 5-4 to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to automatically restore rights to felons who have completed their sentences.

The panel also voted 6-4 to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to remove from the state constitution defunct wording to bar same-sex marriage.

The votes mean the measures will not go to voters in statewide referendums in November.

The vote on the proposed same-sex marriage amendment, sponsored by Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, came after an emotional speech by Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, a member of the Privileges and Elections subcommittee.

"My entire life all I ever wanted to be was married," Adams said. "And my entire life I knew that wasn't a possibility."

She added: "You really can't understand what it's like to grow up in an environment when you knew you didn't mean anything to anyone."

The GOP-led subcommittee rejected the voting rights amendment sponsored by Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria.

Under current Virginia law, people convicted of felonies lose their right to vote unless a governor restores it on an individual basis. Last year, when Democrats led the General Assembly, lawmakers backed a proposed constitutional amendment to restore voting rights automatically once felons are released. A proposed amendment must pass the legislature twice before going to the state's voters in a referendum.

Herring's resolution would have recognized a fundamental right to vote in the constitution and revised the qualification for voters so that people convicted of a felony would automatically be eligible to vote upon their release.

The measure also would have updated the existing prohibition on voting by people found mentally incompetent. It instead would refer to people found to lack the capacity to understand the act of voting.

"I ask that we pass this and at least give it to the voters to decide whether to amend our constitution," Herring said.

Representatives of more than a dozen advocacy groups spoke in favor of the measure. No one spoke in opposition.

Kaitlin Owens, of the American Conservative Union Foundation's Nolan Center For Justice, told the panel: "We want to reintegrate people that have served their time, that may have kids in school, may be productive members of society, but can't have a voice."

Teresa Hepler, a lawyer and advocate for the Legal Aid Justice Center, also spoke in favor of the resolution.

"The consequences for the criminal legal system fall disproportionately on marginalized communities, meaning that the loss of the right to vote also falls disproportionately on those communities," she said.

The proposed constitutional amendment on same-sex marriage also passed the legislature in 2021 when Democrats led the General Assembly. The resolution would have repealed the provision in the state constitution that defines marriage as only a union between one man and one woman. It would have declared a fundamental right to marry.

Sickles noted that in 2006 Virginia's voters backed a constitutional amendment to bar same-sex marriage.

"While it passed, the world continued to change," Sickles told the subcommittee.

In 2015 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state laws that prevented same-sex marriage.

"Our Marshall-Newman amendment was no longer enforceable, yet it sits in its utter ugliness in our constitution," Sickles said.

He said that since the U.S. Supreme Court decision "I'm unaware of any heterosexual couples who have been torn asunder by the trauma of seeing more happiness about the land."

Equality Virginia spoke in favor of the resolution, as did Carol Schall, a plaintiff in the court case that brought same-sex marriage to Virginia. The Virginia Catholic Conference and The Family Foundation were among groups in opposition.

Jeff Caruso of the Virginia Catholic Conference said: "In light of current federal law," Virginia's constitutional prohibition against same-sex marriage "is a dormant position, but federal laws can change."

Josh Hetzler, legislative counsel with The Family Foundation of Virginia, asserted that Sickles' proposed amendment does not define marriage and could open Virginia to polygamy.

Adams told the panel: "This matters to people. And it's not hurting anybody and it's not hurting God. And it's offensive to be lumped into polygamy and all kinds of other crazy stuff."