House panel scraps three bills to let localities raise sales tax for school renovation

A GOP-led House education subcommittee on Friday scuttled three bills to give localities the option to raise sales taxes for school construction or renovation, subject to a local referendum.

By a 5-3 vote the subcommittee defeated a bill by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, to give all of the state's cities and counties the opportunity to add a sales tax of up to 1% for the purpose, subject to a vote by local residents.

The vote indicates an uphill battle for similar legislation from Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, which passed the full state Senate on Monday by a vote of 28-12.

Under current law, only eight counties - Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Northampton, Patrick and Pittsylvania - and the city of Danville have been authorized by the General Assembly to impose such a school renovation tax subject to their voters' approval.

On Friday the House subcommittee also voted down separate bills by Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax, to add Prince Edward County to the list, and from Hudson to add the city of Charlottesville.