House panel scuttles Senate bill to bar personal use of campaign funds

A House subcommittee on Wednesday rejected a Senate bill to bar most personal use of campaign funds, scuttling a measure that had passed the Senate on a vote of 37-3.

A GOP-led subcommittee of the House Privileges and Elections Committee voted 5-3 along party lines to defeat the bill sponsored by Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, ending the legislation for this session, which is set to close March 12.

Virginia is one of the few states with no rules governing how legislative candidates and state lawmakers spend their campaign money. Lawmakers studied the issue last year, which resulted in Bell's bill.

Bell told the subcommittee that the measure "isn't a perfect bill" but it was meant to prevent the "the most egregious things."

"We have nothing today," Bell said. "There is nothing to stop anybody from, frankly, doing anything they want with these funds."

He added: "Frankly, when a candidate or an elected official does one of these most egregious things and it hits the paper it makes all of us look bad."

Republicans who control the House of Delegates previously killed legislation that would ban the personal use of campaign money. Bell's bill differed in several respects. For instance, it would have allowed candidates and lawmakers to spend the money on food and clothing.

"If a candidate has a piece of pizza at the campaign office with their staff, technically that could be a violation," so the bill removes references to food, Bell said.

"Clothing is another issue," Bell said. "If a candidate has a shirt with a campaign logo" that also could have been a violation, so Bell's bill does not bar spending on clothing.

The bill also would have allowed use of campaign funds for professional development that relates to campaign or legislative training.

Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, a member of the subcommittee, said she disagreed with the bill's exemption for child care as an appropriate use of campaign funds.

"This is a position of public service," Taylor said. "If you have children that need child care, I do not think that that should come out of campaign funding."

Bell said the provision was meant to help volunteers serving in a campaign. He said a working group that looked at campaign finance issues recognized that child care is a challenge for volunteers in both political parties.

Bell said he would be willing to remove the provision if it moved the bill forward.

"I'm not looking for the perfect solution," Bell said. "I'm looking for a start - and sometimes we need to do that in very complex areas."

Del. Candi King, D-Prince William, said she could not support the measure without its exemptions for child care and dependent care. She said that without continuing to allow such expenditures, the legislature would continue to see disparities between "independently wealthy" candidates who can afford to run and serve and "working people" who face more challenges in seeking public office.

Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, said she is not comfortable putting a measure in the state code that, as Bell said, is not perfect. Ransone noted that the House has backed a bill that would continue the work of a panel that is studying campaign finance issues.