A House of Delegates subcommittee on Friday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion access and a bill to prevent the extradition of Virginians who have abortions in another state in violation of that state’s law.

Both measures were defeated on 5-3 party-line votes in a GOP-led Courts of Justice subcommittee. The defeated bills signal the likely end of the road for abortion-related bills this session, which is scheduled to end a week from Saturday.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, carried the proposed amendment, while Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, sponsored the extradition bill.

McClellan told the panel her life was in danger when she was pregnant with her second child and that she consulted with her doctor about all of the options in case she needed them. She also said that any person considering abortions later in their pregnancy is because something went “horribly wrong.”

McClellan - who is seeking a congressional seat in Tuesday's special election - said her amendment would keep the personal decisions on whether or not an abortion is needed or wanted should be left to doctors and their patients.

“It is not an easy decision. It is a very complex decision. And I respect that everyone faced with that decision would probably make a wide variety of choices,” McClellan said. “But the point of this amendment is that we should not substitute our judgment and our beliefs for what is best for that patient in consultation with their doctor.”

Opponents who testified against the measure on Friday asserted that it would grant more expansive rights to abortion and jeopardize current state restrictions on the procedure.

A proposed constitutional amendment in Virginia requires multiple steps in order to become law. The legislature must approve it in two different years with an election for the House of Delegates in between, before it goes before the state's voters in a referendum.

After the proposed amendment failed, the subcommittee also voted down Surovell’s bill.

Aside from the extradition component, the legislation also aimed to protect people from tracking software by adding to the Virginia Consumer Protection Act obtaining the dissemination of certain information without consumer consent.

He previously told The Times-Dispatch that inspiration for the bill stemmed from realizing how much of his daily habits lead to data collected on his phone and on websites – such as where he visits or what he purchases. He said he is concerned that such information could haunt someone who has an abortion.

He said that "because they have that type of information, they can also see if you've been in an abortion clinic or a doctor's office or a pharmacy.”

Several speakers who noted they are “pro-life” said they have no interest in prosecuting people who have had abortions, only those who perform abortions should they become restricted or banned in the future.

“We have been, from the very beginning, aware that women are often manipulated and often the second victims of unscrupulous abortion providers throughout the country, and therefore, we have always recognized that it's inappropriate to seek [prosecution],” Olivia Gans Turner, president of the Virginia Society For Human Life, told the committee on Friday.

A Senate committee last month voted down a number of bills to restrict abortion. The House of Delegates has not reviewed a Youngkin-backed bill to bar most abortions after 15 weeks or the House version of the proposed constitutional amendment that is a companion bill to McClellan’s.

This week, Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax proposed a rule change in an effort to force a vote on the measures. Advocates are organizing a rally next week on the matter.

But House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said at the start of the session that he didn’t think abortion bills would get any traction this session because of divided governance. Democrats hold a four-seat edge in the Senate and Republicans hold a four-seat edge in the House.

When the General Assembly adjourns abortion might be a prominent issue in the coming legislative elections. All 140 House and Senate seats are up for election in November.