House panel votes to scuttle ban on assault-style weapons

A House of Delegates panel on Thursday evening voted down a proposed ban on assault-style weapons, signaling likely defeat for a Democratic priority.

A House Public Safety subcommittee voted 6-4 along party lines to recommend defeat of House Bill 2240, sponsored by Del. Dan. Helmer, D-Fairfax.

Helmer said in a Twitter post: "Gun violence is the #1 cause of death for our children and Republicans have proposed 0 solutions to end this reality."

The Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun-rights group, says the U.S. Supreme Court has held that any firearm "in common use" is protected by the Second Amendment and that guns subject to such bills are in common use in the U.S.

The actions by the GOP-led House subcommittee counter action in the Democrat-led Senate, where gun restrictions are progressing.

On Wednesday the Senate Finance Committee advanced Senate Bill 1382 from Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, which would bar the sale, possession or manufacture of guns defined as "assault firearms" and the ammunition devices that would feed the guns.

The legislature's divided control, with Democrats holding a four-seat edge in the Senate and Republicans holding a four-seat edge in the House, means most gun bills likely will fail in this session as the votes in each chamber cancel each other out.

Among the other Democratic gun bills the House subcommittee voted against:

* House Bill 2288 from Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax to set an age requirement of 21 for purchase of an assault-style weapon.

* House Bill 2273 from Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, to establish a three-day waiting period for gun purchases, with certain exceptions.

* House Bill 2350 from Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, setting standards for storing guns away from minors and setting misdemeanor penalties for violations.

* House Bill 1788 from Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, that would require all firearms sold in Virginia beginning in 2025 to be "microstamp-enabled" in an effort to help trace guns used in crimes.

* House Bill 1936 from Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, that would direct Virginia State Police to establish standards for creation of a Virginia Firearm Buy-Back Program.

Among the Republican gun bills the panel advanced Thursday evening:

* House Bill 1407 from Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, that would exempt people with concealed weapons permits from the ban on carrying firearms in Capitol Square.

* House Bill 1427 from Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, that would remove a locality's authority to bar firearms from places such as public parks and community centers that the locality owns or operates.

* House Bill 2460 from Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, that would limit the number of state agencies that could bar an employee from storing a lawfully possessed firearm and ammunition in the employee's locked car at the workplace.

Advocates on both sides of the gun debate will make their case to voters in the November elections when all 40 Senate seats and all 100 House seats will be up for election.

