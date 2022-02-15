House passes two bills that would put some restrictions on abortions

House Republicans on Tuesday approved two bills that would restrict some aspects of the abortion process, drawing ire from abortion access groups who decried interference by lawmakers into women’s medical decisions.

On party-line votes, the House cleared House Bill 212 from Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, which would require that women sign a form confirming informed consent before an abortion is performed.

Also along party lines, the House approved House Bill 304 from Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, which requires that physicians provide medical care to infants born alive as a result of botched abortions.

The bills now head to the Democrat-controlled Senate, where leaders have put up a wall to abortion legislation.

Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, criticized Freitas’ bill for interfering with a private medical process. Herring said that people who seek abortions due to medical issues involving the fetus could lose desired time to hold the infant in exchange for fruitless attempts to save its life.

Freitas defended the bill on the floor, arguing that it advocates for the well-being of infants born alive.

“We are certainly telling a medical professional that we do expect them to intervene at that point, because they do have a patient, it's called the child,” Freitas said.

Freitas’ bill requires that every hospital establish a protocol to care for an infant born during a botched abortion and to immediately call the police on any medical provider that doesn’t render care to the infant. Medical care providers could face a felony charge for failing to provide care.

An alliance of groups supporting access to abortions said the bill interferes with women’s ability to seek reproductive care and abortions from their medical providers.

“There is no space for politicians in the exam room when a patient is making decisions about their pregnancy,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.

Ayé Johnson with the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project said groups offering financial aid to women seeking abortions said “burdernsome policies” like the ones proposed by House Republicans are part of the reason women seek aid in the first place.

Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who criticized the bill on the floor of the House Tuesday, said supporters of abortion access “can take heart” because an earlier version of the bill required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman could access an abortion.

“It must be that this body is learning that those kinds of provisions are not just medically unnecessary, they're unjustified. And, they're unpopular.”

Freitas had also sponsored a bill banning abortions at 20 weeks, a concept Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he supports. Republican leaders in the House never took up the bill; a similar bill from Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, failed in the Senate.