House prepares for next budget in 'era of unprecedented uncertainty'

Those priorities also include about $120 million for the Virginia Department of Health to carry out mass vaccination of Virginians against COVID-19, as new vaccines become generally available sometime next year, as well as to communicate to the public and trace people potentially exposed to the virus.

Legislators still could have an additional $1.1 billion, but that wouldn’t be enough to offset all of the $1.7 billion in new spending that the assembly approved in March and cut in October to close a projected $2.8 billion revenue shortfall in the two-year budget. The additional resources would still leave the assembly about $590 million less than it would need to restore all of the cuts.

Oman suggested that the assembly consider not trying to restore $687 million in spending cuts in the current fiscal year, which will almost be over by the time the legislature acts on a revised budget next winter. (The state fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.)

“It probably would be wiser to move that money forward and use it in” the fiscal year that will begin on July 1, 2021, she said.