House prepares for next budget in 'era of unprecedented uncertainty'

With one state budget waiting for Gov. Ralph Northam’s signature, the General Assembly this week began looking ahead to a new two-year budget that could recover some of the revenues lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, while facing a long-term challenge of matching spending with money to pay for it.
The House Appropriations Committee held its annual budget retreat on Tuesday — reduced from its customary two days to one afternoon and conducted online because of the public health emergency.
The retreat also included members of the House Finance Committee, as legislators faced the challenge of estimating revenues for state government in what Staff Director Anne Oman called “an era of unprecedented uncertainty.”
The Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee will hold its annual budget retreat on Thursday at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond. The daylong conference also will be streamed online on the General Assembly website.
After adopting two budgets in 11 months, one in March and one last week, the assembly money committees prepare to tackle another one, which Northam will propose on Dec. 16 and the legislature will review in a session that begins Jan. 13.
“It’s been quite an extraordinary year, quite a challenging year,” said House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William.
Torian became chairman in January after Democrats took control of the House of Delegates for the first time in more than 20 years.
“I guess we all look forward to coming back in January,” Torian said with a chuckle. “It’s a short break.”
When they do, legislators will rely on pending revenue projections that Northam will use to shape his budget and reflect economic expectations that will remain far from certain until the pandemic is under control.
“The trajectory of the economy is really the trajectory of the virus,” said Renee Haltom, vice president and regional executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, at the House budget retreat.
The House committee estimates an additional $1.3 billion in revenues will be available under a pending forecast for the next budget. The budget also will benefit from an additional $294 million in savings, most of it from Virginia’s Medicaid program in this fiscal year, and more than $303 million that the assembly agreed to leave unspent at the end of the budget it approved on Oct. 16 in a special session that adjourned on Nov. 9.
Additional demands
However, the assembly also will face additional demands for the money, with about $724 million in mandatory or high-priority spending. That includes increased compensation for state employees, teachers, local state-supported workers and higher education faculty that legislators approved in March before the pandemic hit Virginia and then cut in the emergency budget adopted last month.
Those priorities also include about $120 million for the Virginia Department of Health to carry out mass vaccination of Virginians against COVID-19, as new vaccines become generally available sometime next year, as well as to communicate to the public and trace people potentially exposed to the virus.
Legislators still could have an additional $1.1 billion, but that wouldn’t be enough to offset all of the $1.7 billion in new spending that the assembly approved in March and cut in October to close a projected $2.8 billion revenue shortfall in the two-year budget. The additional resources would still leave the assembly about $590 million less than it would need to restore all of the cuts.
Oman suggested that the assembly consider not trying to restore $687 million in spending cuts in the current fiscal year, which will almost be over by the time the legislature acts on a revised budget next winter. (The state fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.)
“It probably would be wiser to move that money forward and use it in” the fiscal year that will begin on July 1, 2021, she said.
Oman also cautioned legislators against a “structural imbalance” in the budget that would carry almost half a billion more in spending into the next two-year spending plan, for 2022-24, than projected revenues to pay for them. The reason for the imbalance is the reliance on about $844 million in one-time cash balances that will be carried over into next year’s budget.
One-time commitments
She recommended that the committee consider using additional money for one-time commitments that do not have to be sustained in future budget years.
For example, she said the assembly could further build its reserves after deferring $900 million in deposits in the past two fiscal years to partly offset the projected shortfall.
It also could pay off debt on capital projects, adjust one-time investments in broadband and affordable housing initiatives, or invest in long-deferred upgrades of information technology systems.
Most of all, Oman urged legislators to “try to avoid expanding programs that create ongoing and ever-increasing commitments in the next session as we continue in this era of uncertainty.”
House Finance Chair Vivian Watts called the budget director’s recommendations “a much-needed dose of reality.”
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, the former chairman of House Finance, called the budget presentations “eye-opening,” particularly the role of high-wage earners in sustaining the state’s economy and revenues during a pandemic that has hit low-wage earners the hardest.
‘Giant, abrupt declines’
The uncertainties and dangers of the economic recovery were underscored in Haltom’s presentation to open the budget retreat.
She described “giant, abrupt declines” in economic activity, in the U.S. and Virginia, in March and April after the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down or curtail their operations, and caused many consumers to stop spending. The economy bounced back in the third quarter of the calendar year, she said, but is “still far from recovering COVID losses.”
Haltom also warned of a potential “K-shaped recovery” that reflects wide disparity in the economic effects of the pandemic, based on race and ethnicity, gender and income. Many Virginians work in industries hit hardest by the public health emergency, such as retail businesses and leisure and hospitality industries, which also rely on jobs with “disproportionately low wages.”
Black people “are more likely to lose their jobs from COVID,” she said, adding that affected households generally have less income on which to weather unemployment.
Regional effect varies
Haltom said the virus-driven recession also hurt some regions of Virginia more than others, with recovery of jobs varying widely across the state.
The good news is that Virginia relies primarily on job sectors, such as the federal government and businesses and professional services, that have not been hurt as much as others, she said. Employment in one sector, construction, actually grew by 2.1% in Virginia in September, thanks to a strong housing market, while declining by 3.7% nationally.
Haltom said the state also benefits from a well-educated workforce and increased investments in computer sciences and other technologies with strong potential for high-wage jobs.
“Going forward, I am optimistic about Virginia,” she said.
Watts, the House Finance chairwoman, said the presentation was helpful “as we try to get some handle on what the economic activity and revenue picture is, not only now, but in the uncertainty of the next several years.”
