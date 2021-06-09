House primaries turn Democrats a bit more toward center - except in Portsmouth - and GOP more to right

"At least some members of the Trump Republicans are beginning to move into places within the Virginia Republican Party," Hult said.

If Anderson is declared the GOP nominee in the Virginia Beach race, "Republicans may have a much more difficult chance of taking that seat," said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political and policy analyst in Richmond.

However, he said the battle for control of the House is less likely to depend on the politically safe districts where incumbents lost than in the Richmond suburbs, where Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, and Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, face strong challenges, and Democrat Katie Sponsler will try to win the seat of former House Speaker Kirk Cox in a battle with Republican Mike Cherry.

Republican Roxann Robinson in Chesterfield County and Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg in Henrico also could be vulnerable in suburban swing districts, Holsworth said. "There are four to six races in the region that could help to determine control."

What the primary results do for Democrats in the general election is make it harder for Republicans to "tar and feather" them as far-left socialists, said Toscano, who thinks they also will strengthen McAuliffe's position as party leader.

"With him at the top of the ticket, there's going to be a lot of coattails in the House of Delegates races," he said.