House Republican floats proposal to phase out personal income tax

A Republican delegate from the Fredericksburg area has proposed to eliminate Virginia's personal income tax, an idea that Gov. Glenn Youngkin initially embraced as a candidate for governor two years ago.

Del. Phil Scott, R-Spotsylvania, introduced House Bill 1863 on Monday, two days before the General Assembly convened for a 46-day legislative session that will consider Youngkin's budget plan to cut $1 billion in taxes on personal and corporate income.

Individual income tax accounts for 70% of the revenues that pay for core government services in the state general fund budget, but Scott wants to phase out the tax, beginning in 2025, and replace it with higher levies on sales, motor vehicles and fuels, cigarettes and the emerging marijuana market.

Like the governor, Scott thinks lowering taxes would help Virginia's economic competitiveness with states, such as Florida and Tennessee, which don't have an income tax.

The first-term delegate said Wednesday that he has not discussed his proposal with Youngkin, who said in a radio interview early in his gubernatorial campaign, "We are absolutely focused on not just getting our state income tax down, but how can we in fact eliminate it?"

Scott quipped, "Great minds think alike."

Youngkin's comment initially might have hurt his credibility as a first-time state candidate, but he quickly jettisoned the idea in favor of a "Day One" tax cut package two months before the election that jump-started his campaign and helped him defeat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Scott's proposal would phase out the income tax beginning on Jan. 1, 2025. It would raise the state sales tax in phases, beginning in 2024, from 5.3% to 9.3% by 2028; the motor vehicle sales tax by 1% a year to an additional 5% in the same period; the motor fuels tax by 5 cents per gallon each year, beginning in 2024, for an additional 25 cents per gallon by 2028; and increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

In his first year as governor, Youngkin won approval of a $4 billion tax package that raised the standard deduction by 80% for income tax filers who don't itemize deductions, exempted up to $40,000 in military retirement income over four years, repealed the state portion of the grocery tax, and gave tax rebates of $250 for individuals and $500 for couples filing jointly. Senate Democrats rejected his proposals to temporarily roll back or suspend the gas tax three times.

Last month, the governor introduced a revised two-year budget that would include $1 billion in tax cuts, including raising the standard deduction to twice its previous level, lowering the retirement age for the military retirement income exemption, cutting the corporate income tax by 1% and reducing the top tax rate for personal income taxes.

Youngkin dropped attempts to suspend the gas tax or repeal the portion of the grocery tax that goes directly to local governments to help them pay for core public services.

"After nine straight years of Virginians leaving the commonwealth for states with lower taxes and a lower cost of living, the governor remains focused on changes to Virginia’s tax code that will reverse this trend, incentivize Virginians to remain in the commonwealth, attract world-class companies to make their next investment right here," spokesperson Macaulay Porter said Wednesday.

"He has put forward his plan and wants to build consensus around the plan," Porter said.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said no one had talked to him about eliminating the personal income tax.

"We have to run state government," Knight said. "We have to have a certain amount of money. If you cut money somewhere, you have to raise it somewhere else."

In an interview, Scott said the state also should compensate for income tax revenue by taxing the sale of marijuana. "What we really need to do is focus on that industry," he said.

Knight predicted "fierce headwinds in the Senate," controlled by Democrats, against Scott's proposal, but wouldn't say how it would fare in his committee. The House has not assigned the bill to committee yet.

"If it gets here, we'll take a look at it," he said.

Democrats already are concerned about the regressive structure of the state income tax, which a study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission suggested last fall should be changed to ensure that people pay a tax rate that better reflects their income.

Currently, taxpayers earning more than $17,000 a year pay the top rate of 5.75%, which Youngkin wants to lower to 5.5% in the second year of the budget, if state revenues are sufficient. The governor has acknowledged that the state's current income tax is essentially a flat tax for most filers.

If Virginia eliminated the personal income tax, "you end up with something that is not based on income and the assets people have," said Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, co-chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

Barker noted that JLARC had commended the assembly and governor for making the tax code more progressive last year by raising the standard deduction and eliminating the state portion of the grocery tax.

"We need to have taxes that are transparent and equitable across the board," he said.

Scott knows his bill isn't likely to pass. "This session, probably not," he said. "We need to start the conversation."