Virginia House Republicans are raising concerns about the cost of higher education, and the cost of diversity, equity and inclusion positions on college campuses.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, sent a letter to the head of a state watchdog agency on Thursday, asking its staff to study the cost efficiency of public colleges and universities in Virginia.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission previously studied the issue and published a report in 2014. The letter says, “it is unclear which, if any, of the 16 recommendations have been adopted from this report nearly a decade ago.”

The letter also cites “anecdotal reports from institutions around the Commonwealth” about the increasing number of non-instructional staff, “particularly in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) positions.” It cites a report from the Virginia Association of Scholars, state chapter of the conservative National Association of Scholars organization, which says that about 1,100 in-state students could receive a full-tuition scholarship for the amount spent on DEI salaries.

The letter on Thursday comes shortly after Virginia’s chief diversity official, Martin Brown, slammed DEI initiatives at a Virginia Military Institute event last month, saying “DEI is dead.”

A Republican delegate earlier this year introduced legislation that would have instructed JLARC to study the growing cost of higher education in Virginia. In lieu of formal passage, a House Rules subcommittee agreed that a letter would be sent requesting JLARC to study the issue. The legislation identified 18 areas to study, including “the number of individuals employed by each public institution of higher education to promote or advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The letter House Republicans sent on Thursday noted the aim to “identify opportunities to reduce costs as outlined in this strongly bipartisan resolution.”

House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, called the letter “disingenuous” and said, “it sounds like they put their politics — which is their attack on diversity, equity, inclusion — in the letter.”

In January, a Senate subcommittee defeated legislation that would have required Virginia colleges to report the salaries of employees focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.