House Republicans kill legislation to kick start legal sales of marijuana in Virginia

House Republicans on Monday killed legislation intended to kick start the legal sale of recreational marijuana in Virginia, arguing that there is not enough time to perfect the complex legislation, while promising to address it next year.

Virginia last year became the first state in the South to legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, an effort led by Democrats, who then had sweeping power. Lawmakers in 2021 punted the creation of a new legal market to the current session in an effort that appeared to fail on Monday.

Republicans, who took control of the House this year, had shown reluctance to move decisively on the issue and never put forward a proposal of their own. A Senate bill from Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, that would have started sales this fall by medical providers and hemp processors was the only viable bill on the topic.

Monday’s move means that possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and sharing among adults will remain legal in Virginia, but selling the drug outside of the medical context will still be prohibited.

Ebbin and other Democratic lawmakers argued that delaying the creation of a legal market will encourage the illicit market to grow beyond the point that it can be reined in down the line.

“We are basically providing a year for the growth and strengthening of the illicit market,” said Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond. Before watching his bill die, Ebbin said the question before the committee was whether Virginia’s cannabis environment would be “a regulated, confined marketplace for adults or a foreign-import, crime-subsidization program proliferating in school yards and gas stations.”

Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Smyth, questioned whether Ebbin’s proposal was the “correct vehicle” for creating a legal market in Virginia, “if in fact it’s what we wish to do.” Republicans, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, made clear they did not intend to roll back marijuana legalization in Virginia during the current legislative session, but it remains unclear what they see as the future for marijuana policy in Virginia.

“I think this is a bigger issue than we can correct in two weeks' time,” Campbell said. “The imperative is that we continue to study this over the year trying to get this right.”

Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, said there are still a lot of “cross-wires on this issue.” The subcommittee she chairs voted 5-3 along party lines to punt Ebbin’s bill to 2023.

Marijuana Justice, a group that has been advocating for marijuana legalization in Virginia, with a focus on people of color, on Monday expressed support for Republicans’ decision.

The group and its coalition of civil rights advocates had expressed concerns that the legislation Senate Democrats were considering would allow medical processors an advantage in the new market over social justice licensees - businesses founded by people impacted by the prohibition of marijuana and the racially disparate enforcement. They also opposed the creation of new criminal penalties for possession of amounts between an ounce and a pound.

“We saved Black residents of Virginia from being targeted by new possession crimes in Virginia,” said Marijuana Justice’s Chelsea Higgs Wise, noting that Black Virginians are far more likely to be arrested and convicted of marijuana related crimes. “Virginia halted handing over our cannabis industry to oligopolies with a limited and exclusive market.”

House lawmakers are expected to consider legislation this afternoon that would let judges and the parole board reconsider the sentences of people convicted of marijuana-related crimes, and that would expunge the records of people with marijuana-related misdemeanors.

This is a developing story.