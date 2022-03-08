House Republicans say no to resentencing for marijuana-related crimes

A push to recalibrate the sentences of people incarcerated on marijuana-related crimes won’t move forward in Virginia this legislative session, even as the recreational use of the drug continues to be legal in the state.

Senate Bill 745 from Sens. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, and Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, received a final blow from House Republicans on Monday, marking the end of negotiations on the proposal.

“We thought, from a common sense standpoint, that there would at least be relief for people sitting in prison on cannabis-only offenses. But no,” said Sheba Williams, a criminal justice reform advocate with Nolef Turns, a Richmond-based group. “We have the audacity to say, they can wait.”

The bill, as it left the Senate, would have allowed circuit judges to re-examine the sentences of people convicted of marijuana-only crimes. People who were convicted of other felonies, and whose sentences may have been exacerbated by a marijuana conviction, would need to petition the Virginia Parole Board for resentencing.

When Democratic lawmakers voted in 2021 to legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana in Virginia, and lay the groundwork for a new legal market, they said the effort would be centered around people harmed by the prohibition of marijuana, in particular people of color, who were more likely to be arrested and convicted on marijuana-related crimes.

Democrats in the House and Senate said last year that they ran out of time to offer sentencing relief, but tried to quell concerns by playing up the prospects for reform in 2022. That was until Republicans’ election victory last fall, which gave the party control of the House and governor’s mansion.

As the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last year, many people incarcerated on marijuana-related offenses and their families think justice is not being applied equally. There are 570 people in state custody on marijuana-related convictions, according to data shared in December by the Virginia Department of Corrections.

On Monday, the House appropriations panel voted down the last standing measure on the issue in a 12-10 party-line vote. The bill before the committee simply asked the state to produce a study on marijuana resentencing, though Republicans had described that version as placeholder text to allow negotiations to continue.

The vice chair of the panel, Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, explained his vote by saying the impact and cost of the bill were unclear. Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, the highest ranking Republican on criminal justice matters, said in an interview earlier in the session that he thought marijuana resentencing reform should accompany a broader package of marijuana legislation.

Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, had introduced two bills that would also have offered resentencing for marijuana crimes, but GOP leaders in the House never scheduled the bill for a hearing. Coyner voted against Surovell’s bill on Monday.

Coyner said Tuesday that she voted against Surovell’s bill because at the moment of the vote, the proposal had been “watered down to nothing - a study.” She said she continues to support marijuana resentencing.

“Unnecessary studies are slowing down agencies from real work. Let’s work on passing the real bill next session,” she said.

Surovell said Tuesday that his proposal would have ensured that “the punishment fit the crime.”

“The attitude of the majority of Virginians towards marijuana use has changed dramatically since many of these individuals were originally sentenced, and to refuse to acknowledge the draconian nature of these sentences is an injustice,” Surovell said.

Williams said she has started to inform incarcerated people and their families about the fate of the proposal. Many have been waiting since last year to see if they will have an opportunity at resentencing.

“This whole session has been horrible for anything criminal justice-related. I think they were bracing for impact,” Williams said. “This is not a priority for the party that is in power in the House.”