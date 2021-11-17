House Republicans seek to restore Paul Nardo as House clerk, two years after Democrats ousted him

He praised her work as clerk, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she arranged for the House to meet in Capitol Square for its veto session last year and then in virtual legislative sessions for the remainder of last year and the regular session this year.

Denslow, 65, a former policy aide to Govs. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, "devoted many hours of service to the House under difficult and unprecedented circumstances," Gilbert said. "From organizing an outdoor session of the House to managing its first ‘virtual’ sessions, she took on these challenges with purposeful resolve."

Nardo, 55, has a long Republican political pedigree, serving as chief of staff to Howell for nine years before becoming House clerk in 2011.

He also worked as a speechwriter for former Gov. George Allen, a Republican who served from 1994 to 1998, and as a legislative director in the office of former U.S. Rep. Herb Bateman, R-1st.

Before joining Howell's office in 2002, he worked as communications and government relations director for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

Nardo is an alumnus of the College of William & Mary who is active in the Rotary Club of Richmond.