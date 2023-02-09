The House of Delegates and Senate have adopted their budgets, but the battle is just beginning over how to bridge a $1 billion gulf between the two chambers, controlled by opposing political parties.

The GOP-controlled House voted 63-36 on Thursday to adopt a budget that includes $1 billion in additional tax cuts sought by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who persuaded the General Assembly to adopt a $4 billion tax cut package last year, his first in office.

On the other side of the Capitol, the Democratic-controlled Senate voted 32-8 to adopt its version of the budget, which includes none of the governor's tax cut proposals, but would increase state spending on priorities such as public education and behavioral health care.

Now, the two bodies will appoint senior leaders to a conference committee that will try to hash out a final agreement before the assembly's scheduled adjournment Feb. 25, knowing that Youngkin is waiting his turn with vetoes and proposed amendments to whatever budget compromise they reach.

“This is just a first step,” said House Appropriation Committee chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, as he presented the committee’s proposal to the full House. “As you all are aware, this is a process of give and take.”

The outcome never was in doubt in budget debates Thursday. In the House, Republicans swatted down Democratic floor amendments to block the governor's tax cut proposals and increase spending on teacher salaries and school support staff.

Democrats focused their attacks on Youngkin’s proposal to cut the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 5%, left untouched by the House Appropriations Committee. They argued that dropping the corporate tax cut would free more than enough money to lift the cap on state funding for local school support staff, imposed in 2009 to help balance the budget during the Great Recession.

Speaking afterward, House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, said he expects the corporate tax will be a major focus in the budget negotiations. He said the talks could include expanding a refundable earned income tax credit for low-income working Virginians.

Scott said Democrats could also be comfortable with the governor’s proposal to increase the standard deduction, to $9,000 for single filers and $18,000 for joint returns.

But they're unimpressed by the governor's proposal, affirmed in the House budget, to cut the top individual tax rate, which kicks in once an individual’s taxable income hits $17,000, from 5.75% to 5.5%. Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, said the proposed tax cut would do little to help most Virginians, while the lost state revenue would pay for critical K-12 school needs.

“We have a massive teacher shortage in every district," Hudson said. "Education is the only industry where we act like there is some other solution besides raising pay."

Both the House and Senate budgets include money for an additional 2% pay raise for teachers, state employees and state-supported local employees on top of the 5% those workers will already receive in the next fiscal year under the budget adopted last June.

House Democrats liked some of the Appropriations Committee amendments, including $62.2 million for the Department of Medical Assistance Services slated to serve as incentives to get nursing homes to meet staffing standards proposed in a House bill. If the Senate goes along with the bill and the amendment, it would mark the first time in two decades of campaigning that the state would say how many nurses and aides a nursing home must have.

Democrats also liked the committee’s amendments for an additional $8.4 million for children’s mental health services and $4.9 million to cover a $100-a-month increase in auxiliary grant to pay for beds in assisted living facilities for people with disabilities and the elderly. They also supported a proposal to spend $36.5 million on compensation for staff at community services boards — in Richmond, a behavioral health authority — which provide behavioral health serves in communities instead of state institutions.

In the Senate, Democrats killed a Republican attempt to roll back Virginia's commitment to clean car emission standards adopted in California, but generally focused on strengthening their position in budget negotiations with the House.

For example, the Senate budget includes a proposal to allow all local governments to levy a 1% sales tax to raise money for school repair and construction. It has already passed legislation to do that — Senate Bill 1408, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, chair of the Commission on School Construction and Modernization.

But a House committee has already killed the same proposal, House Bill 2316, proposed by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, and a separate proposal by Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax, to add Prince Edward County to the list of nine localities that the state has authorized to impose a sales tax for school construction.

Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, objected to addressing the issue in the budget instead of separate legislation.

"I do not think we should embed legislation within our chamber's budget," Suetterlein said.

McClellan responded, "If something is not in the Senate or House budget, it doesn't have any chance of being in the conference report."