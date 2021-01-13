House, Senate follow different paths for impending Assembly session

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has led us to hold the 2021 House legislative session virtually, I am committed to making it accessible and transparent,” the Speaker said in announcing the schedule on Tuesday. “Virginians will be able to view committee meetings and provide written testimony and also testify virtually, from every corner of the Commonwealth.

“The virtual session prioritizes the safety of legislators, professional staff, Capitol Police and communities across the Commonwealth, as we work to pass key legislation, to support families during this difficult time and continue building a better Virginia,” she said.

30 days or 46?

The session will begin with partisan warfare over its length. Sessions in odd-numbered years have been scheduled for up to 46 days since Virginia adopted a new state constitution in 1971. It required the assembly to meet for at least 30 days in odd-numbered years, in which the state is not adopting a new two-year budget.

House and Senate Republicans, frustrated by a long special session that concluded in November, have vowed to withhold their support for extending the session. The customary vote to extend the session requires support of two-thirds of the House and two-thirds of the Senate.