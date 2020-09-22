House speaker faults 'troubling' lack of transparency on delegate's reported illness, absence

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, slammed House Republicans and Del. Tommy Wright, R-Lunenburg, on Tuesday for failing to disclose that he reportedly had tested positive for COVID-19 a week after the House met in Richmond to open a special session on responding to the pandemic.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Wright, 72, in his 20th year representing a Southside district in the House, had returned to his legislative duties on Monday after a publicly unexplained absence that began a week after his aide notified his church in Victoria that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Filler-Corn wished Wright well but faulted him for not telling her or House Clerk Suzette Denslow that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 25 or the reason for his absence from four floor sessions over a period of a week. The House has met intermittently during the session and did not hold full floor sessions last week.

"While he thought members of his community should be informed of his positive test, his colleagues in the House were not given the same courtesy by the delegate or the House Republican Caucus," she said in a stern two-page statement that noted Wright's presence when the House opened the session on Aug. 18 at the Siegel Center.