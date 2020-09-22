House speaker faults 'troubling' lack of transparency on delegate's reported illness, absence

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, slammed House Republicans and Del. Tommy Wright, R-Lunenburg, on Tuesday for failing to disclose that he reportedly had tested positive for COVID-19 a week after the House met in Richmond to open a special session on responding to the pandemic.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Wright, 72, in his 20th year representing a Southside district in the House, had returned to his legislative duties on Monday after a publicly unexplained absence that began a week after his aide notified his church in Victoria that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Filler-Corn wished Wright well but faulted him for not telling her or House Clerk Suzette Denslow that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 25 or the reason for his absence from four floor sessions over a period of a week. The House has met intermittently during the session and did not hold full floor sessions last week.
"While he thought members of his community should be informed of his positive test, his colleagues in the House were not given the same courtesy by the delegate or the House Republican Caucus," she said in a stern two-page statement that noted Wright's presence when the House opened the session on Aug. 18 at the Siegel Center.
"This lack of transparency when it comes to this highly contagious disease is incredibly troubling," Filler-Corn said. "Every delegate and individual present at the Siegel Center on August 18th had a right to know of Delegate Wright's reported positive test for their safety, their family's safety and the safety of their communities."
Wright and the House Republican Caucus did not respond to requests for comment about the Speaker's statement.
Wright tested positive for the virus the same day that Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, publicly confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Reeves informed Senate Clerk Susan Schaar, who notified members of the Senate.
The next day, Wright's aide, Tammy Mulchi, notified Victoria Christian Church that the delegate had been confirmed positive for COVID-19 two days after attending a service at the church, according to an email obtained by The Times-Dispatch.
Two other House members - Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, and Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke - publicly confirmed having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.
The Senate, including Reeves, has continued to meet in person during the special session, but the House has conducted all of its business remotely since the opening day, over the objection of House Republicans.
“The House Republican Caucus has repeatedly criticized the House’s decision to do the work of the special session safely and remotely," Filler-Corn said Tuesday. "They have claimed it has made it harder for delegates to represent their constituents. Yet no disclosure was made to why Delegate Wright was unable to represent his constituents for an extended period."
“This pandemic is extremely serious," she said. "We must truly be in this together and communicate with each other so we can keep our families, friends and communities safe. I hope this failure of disclosure serves as a reminder to all how important it is to be transparent as we all battle COVID-19 together.”
(804) 649-6964