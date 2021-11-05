House Speaker Filler-Corn concedes majority to Republicans

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, on Friday night conceded the majority in the House of Delegates to Republicans after remaining mail-in ballots did not save Democrats whose contests remained in doubt.

In unofficial results, Republican Karen Greenhalgh leads Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, by 147 votes, and Republican A.C. Cordoza leads Del. Martha Mugler, D-Hampton, by 185 votes, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Filler-Corn, who in 2020 became the first woman to preside over the chamber in its more than 400 years of governance, will lose the speakership in January after just two years at the helm. Her brief tenure follows the two-year stint as speaker for Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who held the post from 2018 to 2020.

“While the results of the election were not in our favor, our work for the people of Virginia goes on,” Filler-Corn said in a statement. “I will work to provide a smooth transition for the incoming speaker, and our Democratic caucus will work with the new majority in the House of Delegates and the governor’s administration to serve the best interests of all Virginians.

“But make no mistake — we will hold them accountable if and when they attempt to reverse the progress we have made and move our Commonwealth backward.”