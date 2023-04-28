Downtown Richmond is coming back to life after the COVID-19 pandemic that emptied it three years ago.

Most state government workers spend at least part of their week in their offices under a telework policy that Gov. Glenn Youngkin imposed last summer. More people live downtown, and commercial office vacancy rates are relatively low. The Virginia Commonwealth University Health System — the city's largest employer — never closed.

Lunch lines are forming again at food carts on weekdays in the central business district, although an open restaurant can be hard to find on Mondays and commuter traffic from the suburbs continues to lag behind where it was before the pandemic.

But while Richmond's downtown appears to be recovering faster than those of Washington D.C. and Baltimore, the challenges to renewed economic growth lie closer to home, with rising rents and real estate prices making life less affordable for the workers who make the city and its businesses go.

"What are we going to do to make sure a school teacher and a firefighter can live not 30 miles from where they work?" asked Brian Anderson, president and CEO of ChamberRVA, the city's largest business organization.

Focus on affordable housing

Affordable housing emerged as a top priority for restoring the "vibrancy" of downtown Richmond — as well as promoting economic growth that benefits workers at all income levels — during an unusual dinner meeting that the Greater Washington Partnership hosted on April 6 for 30 political, business and civic leaders in the southern end of a "super-region" that extends through Washington to Baltimore.

The partnership, created in 2015 by corporate business leaders from all three cities, was looking for ideas on how to help its cities recover from the pandemic, which upended local labor markets, crippled small businesses, emptied government and commercial office buildings, snarled supply lines and raised prices for everyone.

"Downtown vibrancy is really going to be critical to the economic vitality of the bigger region," said Kathy Hollinger, who became CEO of the partnership last summer after helping to lead restaurants in the Washington region through a public health emergency that hit the hospitality industry hardest.

The partnership, founded by executives including the late Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell, focuses on big challenges facing the Greater Washington region, such as transportation, education and workforce, and "inclusive growth" that benefits all income levels, races and ethnic groups.

Affordable housing has not been a prominent part of the partnership's portfolio, but it is central to the issues facing downtown Richmond, acknowledged Mayor Levar Stoney, who has declared an affordable housing crisis in a city that he said otherwise is "resurging."

"This administration is focused on ... an abundance of housing opportunities that are attuned to working-class people," Stoney said in an interview. "And right now, we are struggling with that."

The partnership had already hosted a similar dinner last month in Washington with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and local leaders. It plans another this week in Baltimore.

Richmond does not face the same challenge as Washington, where getting federal employees back into their offices has been harder than with state workers in Richmond. Baltimore lies somewhere between, but other obstacles to economic renewal are universal.

"To address housing and create jobs — that was a lot of the conversation in Richmond," Hollinger said in an interview about the dinner, which was held at Lemaire restaurant in The Jefferson Hotel.

Stoney wants affordable housing to be part of all of the major economic development projects that Richmond is undertaking, especially along the Pulse bus rapid transit that the city and partnership hope to expand with a north-south line to help link workers and jobs downtown. The link between affordable housing and transit is one that the partnership has encouraged to support workers.

"They need a home they can afford to live in and an affordable way to get to work," Hollinger said.

The partnership's board of directors includes the CEOs of Dominion and Capital One, the largest private employer in the Richmond region, as well as Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

The board also includes Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition, which has helped to provide affordable housing for 20,000 people in the Richmond area since its creation 35 years ago. Harris called the dinner "a good first step in trust building."

Trust is important for Harris, who said "equitable growth is the key" so that expansion of market-based housing does not overlook those who cannot afford it or push longtime residents out of their neighborhood with rising home values and real estate taxes.

"We need policy to put some guardrails on the market and get the market to be just," she said, adding that race is an issue that also must be confronted because of the long history of discrimination in housing and zoning laws in Richmond.

Remote work has allowed more people who work in the Washington area to move to Richmond, which has caused housing prices to rise, but a larger concern for some leaders is the loss of existing housing stock to outside investors who then raise rents.

"I don't want to put it on 'damn Yankees' coming south," said Richmond City Council President Michael Jones, who said "investors from out of state" represent a stronger influence on rising housing costs.

Cost of living lower in region

Housing costs in Richmond — and the cost of living generally — are still lower than in many of the metropolitan areas that are competing with the region for new and expanding businesses, said Jennifer Wakefield, president and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership, the economic development coalition for the region.

"Compared with those we are competing against, we are still an affordable market," said Wakefield, who also attended the dinner.

As evidence, she cites the example of CoStar Group, a commercial real estate data company that settled in Richmond in 2016 and began a $460 million expansion last fall that will boost the size of its downtown campus to 1 million square feet and bring 2,000 jobs.

"They analyze real estate for a living and they just put a half-billion-dollar bet on Richmond and return to office," Wakefield said.

Affordable housing is not the only challenge that the pandemic magnified in downtown Richmond. The public health crisis also disproportionately affected women, many of whom left the workforce because of the cost and availability of child care. "We've got a child care problem," Anderson said at ChamberRVA.

Other priorities include public education — from early childhood through two- and four-year college degrees — workforce development and training, and public safety. But affordable housing tops the list. Hollinger promised the partnership would provide "significant support for pro-growth housing policies and programs."

If nothing else, Stoney said the dinner discussion signaled a healthy dialogue between corporate leaders and the people working in the trenches to address needs in the city. Those needs include neighborhoods far from downtown, such as those that Jones, the council president, represents in South Side.

"It is the business community asking us, 'What do you need help on?'" the mayor said, "not the business community telling us, 'This is what you need to do.' "

