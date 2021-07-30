How Democrats are handling eight openings on the Virginia Court of Appeals

State lawmakers will examine candidates next week for eight openings on the Virginia Court of Appeals, the largest number of appellate judges chosen at once since the court was created in 1985.

Legislators this year passed a bill to expand the court from 11 judges to 17. There was already a vacancy and a Lynchburg judge announced his retirement, leaving the General Assembly with eight openings to fill.

Lawmakers will consider recommendations from the Virginia State Bar and several legal associations when the General Assembly convenes in Richmond next week for a special session to also decide how to spend federal COVID-19 relief dollars. Democrats who control both the House and Senate, however, have been at odds over the process and it remains to be seen how cooperative lawmakers in the two chambers will be.

Among lawmakers' goals will be to diversify the court and reflect Virginia's regions.

"The Democratic caucuses very much believe we ought to have a court that reflects Virginia in every way possible," said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, a lawyer on the Senate Judiciary Committee taking a top role in examining candidates.