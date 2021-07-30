How Democrats are handling eight openings on the Virginia Court of Appeals

State lawmakers will examine candidates next week for eight openings on the Virginia Court of Appeals, the largest number of appellate judges chosen at once since the court was created in 1985.
Legislators this year passed a bill to expand the court from 11 judges to 17. There was already a vacancy and a Lynchburg judge announced his retirement, leaving the General Assembly with eight openings to fill.
Lawmakers will consider recommendations from the Virginia State Bar and several legal associations when the General Assembly convenes in Richmond next week for a special session to also decide how to spend federal COVID-19 relief dollars. Democrats who control both the House and Senate, however, have been at odds over the process and it remains to be seen how cooperative lawmakers in the two chambers will be.
Among lawmakers' goals will be to diversify the court and reflect Virginia's regions.
"The Democratic caucuses very much believe we ought to have a court that reflects Virginia in every way possible," said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, a lawyer on the Senate Judiciary Committee taking a top role in examining candidates.
Judge William G. Petty has announced he will retire in November. Of the current 10 judges, three are women (one African American), while seven are white men.
The court has appellate jurisdiction over criminal matters and very limited civil cases, according to Richmond law firm McGuireWoods. The expanded court, however, will become the intermediate appellate court for all criminal and civil cases, McGuireWoods lawyer Robert Loftin wrote in a recent article.
This guarantees people involved in civil lawsuits relating to things like personal injury, business or real estate a right to appeal; they currently can ask the Supreme Court of Virginia for a right to appeal, but many requests are denied.
The Virginia State Conference NAACP and other groups sent the state bar and bar associations a letter in April urging them to recommend lawyers who are diverse both demographically and professionally. The court is lacking in judges with experience as legal aid attorneys or public defenders, the letter said.
“Diversification of the bench doesn’t just look like racial diversity, it looks like professional diversity as well," Da'Quan Marcell Love, executive director of the Virginia NAACP, said Friday. He said judges need experience working with vulnerable communities so they can empathize with them.
Lawmakers are utilizing the Virginia State Bar - the agency of the Supreme Court of Virginia that regulates the legal profession - as well as several private legal associations to interview or vet candidates for the judgeships.
Surovell said there have been more than 80 names in the mix.
The vetting processes are largely confidential. The State Bar sent Democratic lawmakers results and described the process as time consuming and complex. The bar found about 40 candidates as "qualified" or "highly qualified," according to letters the state bar sent to lawmakers.
Surovell said lawmakers will not limit their decisions to candidates recommended by the state bar, but any candidate elected will have been vetted by the state bar.
He said the House, Senate and Division of Legislative Services each have their own working list of candidates.
The expanded court caused friction between House and Senate Democrats.
Surovell had hoped to get the new judges appointed earlier this year, but the Senate wanted to submit 15 candidates to the state bar for evaluation, while the House proposed an additional 31 candidates.
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, chair of the House Courts of Justice Committee, said earlier this year that the extra time would allow more candidates to apply and be given a fair chance.
Legislative leaders will carefully review recommendations of the state bar as well as the community, Liddy Gallagher, Herring's communications director, said Friday. "The diversity of the bench is a very important factor," she said.
Carl Tobias, professor of law at the University of Richmond, said one new judge changes a court, so the election of nearly half a court in one special session will have substantial impact.
Virginia was the only state in the country that didn't guarantee a right of appeal in civil litigation, he said.
Lawmakers usually might interview two to four judicial applicants in an hour, he said.
"It's going to be a big task," he said. "It's going to take a lot of time if they do it correctly."
