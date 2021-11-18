Howell says swell in state revenues means it's 'catch-up time' for state employees

Those increases would become part of the ongoing base budget, replicated each year, for a total of about $13.1 billion in new revenues, slightly less than the $13.6 billion the House Appropriations Committee predicted earlier this week.

"I'm astonished, I really am," said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, after the presentation.

However, Senate budget officials also are wary of the inevitable drop in federal emergency aid given to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as threats to economic recovery from rising inflation, a supply-chain backlog that's not likely to ease until late next year, and a labor market that is holding back the recovery of jobs in both manufacturing and service industries.

"With these historic levels of revenue growth and savings, I am still going to urge at least a degree of caution as we move forward with our decision making about the budget," Howell said in opening remarks at the retreat, which included the entire Senate. "The growth we are seeing is outside a 'normal' economic cycle."

The committee staff has identified about $1.3 billion in one-time needs that the state could address with one-time investments in the current fiscal year, as well as additional priorities in the next two-year budget.