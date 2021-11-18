Howell says swell in state revenues means it's 'catch-up time' for state employees

ROANOKE - Compensation for public employees is emerging as a priority for Senate budget leaders, as they consider how to use record revenues in the next budget to keep and attract workers for critical, high-stress jobs - correctional officers, law enforcement, nurses and aides in state psychiatric hospitals.
Senate Finance and Appropriations Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, wants the committee to take a cautious approach to spending about $8.4 billion in available revenues in the next two-year budget, but she said lawmakers must raise pay to reduce turnover in vital state jobs in a tight labor market.
Howell said lawmakers also will have to devote money to across-the-board raises for state employees, teachers, and state supported local employees.
"We are going to have to do more than 1% [increase] in compensation," she said on Thursday, the first day of the committee's annual two-day budget retreat here at the Hotel Roanoke. "How high we go is unknown."
"We've been very responsible, almost stingy," Howell said, "and now it's catch-up time."
After logging a $2.6 billion surplus in the fiscal year that ended June 30, the Senate committee now expects an additional $3.3 billion in revenue in this fiscal year over the current forecast, as well as increases of about $973 million in the first year of the next budget and about $1.2 billion in the second year.
Those increases would become part of the ongoing base budget, replicated each year, for a total of about $13.1 billion in new revenues, slightly less than the $13.6 billion the House Appropriations Committee predicted earlier this week.
"I'm astonished, I really am," said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, after the presentation.
However, Senate budget officials also are wary of the inevitable drop in federal emergency aid given to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as threats to economic recovery from rising inflation, a supply-chain backlog that's not likely to ease until late next year, and a labor market that is holding back the recovery of jobs in both manufacturing and service industries.
"With these historic levels of revenue growth and savings, I am still going to urge at least a degree of caution as we move forward with our decision making about the budget," Howell said in opening remarks at the retreat, which included the entire Senate. "The growth we are seeing is outside a 'normal' economic cycle."
The committee staff has identified about $1.3 billion in one-time needs that the state could address with one-time investments in the current fiscal year, as well as additional priorities in the next two-year budget.
The options include using cash to pay off debt on capital projects that have gotten more expensive because of inflation and a new state requirement to pay the prevailing wage to workers on public projects. The state also could eliminate the accelerated collection of sales taxes at the end of each fiscal year to relieve pressure on retail businesses.
Howell also wants the committee to consider using the extra money to pay down unfunded liabilities on state employee and teacher pensions, which will lower state and local government costs in future years.
"That would have continuing benefits to us if we were to do that," she said.
There was no talk of tax relief, as Senate leaders wait to see the plans put forward by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who might appear at the retreat on Friday. Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, who will preside over the Senate after she is inaugurated in January, briefly attended the meeting on Thursday.
Norment was the principal architect of a $1 billion tax relief package the General Assembly adopted in 2019 in response to additional state revenues because of federal tax law changes in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
However, he said Thursday, "I have not had any discussions with House and Senate Republicans about tax relief. Some of it is out of deference to the governor-elect's positions."
Youngkin, who narrowly defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Nov. 2, campaigned on promises to cut taxes by $1.5 billion on a recurring basis and provide one-time tax benefits of almost $2 billion.
The new governor will be limited in how much of the $2.6 billion surplus from the last fiscal year that he can use for his immediate priorities, such as one-time tax refunds to individuals and families.
Most of the surplus is committed, including a $1.1 billion deposit in the constitutionally mandated "rainy day" fund and a "super deposit" of $564 million in the fund that Senate budget staff say is likely when Gov. Ralph Northam proposes his final budget on Dec. 16.
The additional revenues that Senate and House budget officials are forecasting for this year and the next two-year budget also will enable them to address mandatory cost increases in Medicaid and K-12 schools, as well as other priorities and some of the $4.6 billion in requests by state agencies for additional spending.
Northam is cooperating with Youngkin on the transition, but Grant Neely, the governor's communications director, said Thursday that the incoming Republican governor should be thankful for the economy and budget he will inherit from his Democratic predecessor.
"I think the new governor may be the luckiest governor in history because Governor Northam is handing him a strong economy, a major budget surplus, record financial reserves and the Triple-A bond rating Virginians have come to expect," Neely said.
He credited the state's strong finances to "careful, thoughtful financial stewardship" and Northam's efforts "to make Virginia a welcoming and open place" for new businesses to come.
"Governor Northam is turning over a state government that has never been stronger," Neely said, "and the next governor would be wise to continue the path Virginia is on."
