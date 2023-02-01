Hundreds of abortion opponents take part in Virginia March for Life

Mary Cronquist drove from Stafford County with several of her seven children Wednesday to attend the March For Life at Virginia’s Capitol. While talking passionately about her support for anti-abortion laws, she recalled choosing to give birth and later bury her son, despite an nonviable pregnancy.

Although her doctor recommended she abort the pregnancy, Cronquist felt that this choice allowed her to grieve best.

“Saying goodbye and being able to bury the child was important for my grieving,” she said.

Cronquist was one of hundreds to gather near the Capitol to listen to a series of speeches and prayers before marching around the block. Gov. Glenn Youngkin dropped by just before the march to thank people for their attendance.

He expressed frustration with Senate Democrats, who blocked a handful of bills aimed at banning or restricting abortion last week. Those bills included a Youngkin-backed measure to bar most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and jeopardy to the life of the pregnant person.

“I'm first of all incredibly disappointed in the Senate Democrats,” he said. “I mean, Virginians elected a pro-life governor.”

Abortion is currently legal in Virginia for any reason up to 26 weeks of gestation. After this period, three doctors must attest that continuing a pregnancy will threaten the life or mental health of the pregnant person.

Abortion restrictions and bans are not expected to have much traction this legislative session, as Republicans control the House of Delegates and Democrats control the Senate. While the issue is not always partisan, stances on abortion access often fall along party lines.

The topic could feature heavily in the 2023 elections in which all 100 seats in the House of Delegates and all 40 Senate seats are up for election. After the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade and rolled back federal abortion protections that had stood for 49 years, all 50 states are deciding on abortion access and restrictions.

Proponents of the procedure in Virginia are concerned that the state's 16 abortion providers, along with abortion funds, could be overwhelmed with patients who travel from surrounding states that have banned access.

Some Democrats assert that Youngkin’s support of restrictions could be part of a potential 2024 presidential campaign.

“In his bid for national relevance with the MAGA base, Glenn Youngkin is doubling down on his extreme, anti-abortion bonafides," said Rhyan Lake, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee.

While some Republicans say they do not support criminal prosecution of people seeking abortions, several legislators proposed bills, such as the defeated Senate Bill 1284 from Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, that stated life begins at conception. The bill would have barred most abortions, and included felony classifications for “a person who performs an unlawful abortion.”

Despite the politics surrounding abortion, the issue is personal for people who seek them or whose doctors recommend them.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, who spoke at the rally that preceded the march, spoke of receiving a call more than 20 years ago from his cousin, Louisa. She was a year out of high school in North Carolina when she called Miyares, then 25, and told him she was pregnant and scared. Miyares said his cousin came to stay with him in Richmond.

Ultimately "she gave the gift of life," Miyares said, "and then she gave away that beautiful gift, that little boy named Nathan, to a loving family that could give that young boy a life that she couldn't."

Another of the featured speakers at the rally, Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, said there was a moment in her recent pregnancy where her doctor said she should abort. Although a fetal anomaly was detected around 26 weeks, Brewer said her daughter was eventually born healthy.

“There are people in this Capitol who thought her life should have ended at that moment. I cannot and will not accept that answer as long as I stay here,” Brewer said.

Not everyone is so lucky, advocates of abortion access say. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who is running for Congress in the 4th District, said at a recent news conference that abortion is health care and can save the life of pregnant people. She said she had complications with her second pregnancy and found it comforting to know abortion was an option if she needed it.

Recognizing there will not be much movement on abortion this year, Cronquist, the Stafford County resident, said she is pleased that incremental steps toward a ban could happen in future sessions.

“If that means we need to do incremental steps, I'm all for it," she said. "But ultimately, yes, I want to protect every human life from the moment of conception."

Brewer, currently in the House, is running for a seat in the state Senate, in which Democrats have a 22-18 edge. Abortion is an issue that will likely feature prominently in her campaign.

“Abortion is on the ballot in 2023,” said Jamie Lockhart, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia. “What we saw in 2022 was that when reproductive freedom was on the ballot, people showed up.”

After state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, was elected to Congress in November, Aaron Rouse, a Virginia Beach City Council member and former NFL defensive back, won a special election for the available seat while running on a platform that included protecting abortion access. Lockhart spent time helping him knock on doors throughout the Senate district.

While proponents and opponents of the procedure cite various polls indicating how many Virginians support or oppose abortion, Virginia's voters will be able to signal where they stand in November.

The 2023 Virginia March for Life