Hundreds rally in Monroe Park, backing abortion rights

Several hundred abortion rights supporters gathered with Democratic lawmakers and activists Friday night in Richmond's Monroe Park pledging to fight any effort to further restrict the procedure in Virginia.

Speakers rallying supporters of legal abortion said they should expect years of work to keep abortion legal in Virginia.

Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, said that in the two weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade she’s received many calls about how to protect abortion rights in the state.

“This has been a devastating blow but we are not devastated,” she said.

While abortion remains legal in Virginia, “we have to fight like hell to keep it that way," she said.

Earlier Friday President Joe Biden signed an executive order to do things such as protect access to federally approved abortion medication.

On June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court announced it had overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he will seek legislation to bar most abortions after 15 weeks.

Four days after the ruling, Youngkin told the Family Foundation: “I just want to be clear. I am a pro-life governor." He added: “Any bill that comes to my desk I will sign happily, gleefully, to protect life."

Some Republican lawmakers have said they’re drafting legislation to be considered next year in the General Assembly to ban abortion, and Lockhart noted that Youngkin said he would sign any bill that hits his desk restricting abortion.

She said it is important for people to show up at the General Assembly in January, as well as electing pro-choice lawmakers in next year’s state legislative elections. “We need you dialed in and talking to your legislators,” she told the crowd. “We are the majority.”

Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate. A challenge for Youngkin will be to get proposed abortion curbs to the Senate floor.

Democrats hold a 9-6 edge on the Senate Education and Health Committee and the panel's chair, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, has vowed to block further abortion curbs.

Lucas tweeted in late June that in 2012, some Senate Republicans backed a bill that would have required women getting abortions to submit to a transvaginal ultrasound. The sponsor withdrew the bill.

“So no I will NOT be listening to them on abortion regulation,” Lucas tweeted.

If Republicans find another way to get such legislation to the floor the outcome is less clear. Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, is personally opposed to abortion and will cast a key vote.

“As many know, I am personally opposed to abortion, just like Senator Tim Kaine,” Morrissey said in a June statement.

“Still, I defend the position that women should have safe access to the procedure, at the very least, up to the moment a fetus can feel pain which many agree is 20 plus weeks of a pregnancy; in cases when a mother’s health or life is at risk; in cases of rape that result in a pregnancy; and in cases of incest that result in a pregnancy. Just to be very clear: I do not believe the government, whether Federal or State, should be telling women what to do with their bodies.”

Former Del. Lashrecse Aird of Petersburg is running against Morrissey in a Democratic primary in a newly drawn state Senate seat next year. Calling him an “anti-choice Democrat,” she told the rally it was time for Morrissey to go.

She said abortion rights supporters in Virginia have been “too comfortable.”

“But they have shown us who they are. It’s time for us to show them who we are. And who are we? We are the majority,” she said.

Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William - a former member of a metal band - emceed the rally, which also featured newly chosen House of Delegates Democratic leader Don Scott of Portsmouth and Sen Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.

Roem said that on Saturday, Republicans on Capitol Square will hold a rally calling for an end to legal abortion.