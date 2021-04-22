'I’m optimistic that we will be able to take more steps in June': Virginia will relax some COVID-19 restrictions on May 15

Virginia officials will relax COVID-19 restrictions around social events and restaurant operations on May 15, with hopes to eliminate all gathering and capacity limits by June.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that social gatherings will be limited to 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors starting in mid-May, up from 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Notably, the state will also do away with a midnight curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants, and a ban on restaurant dining past midnight - measures that were meant to curtail bar-like activity in a state that doesn't technically allow for bars.

COVID-19 vaccinations have unlocked a gradual return to normalcy in Virginia and elsewhere. But health experts caution that ramping up social activity too quickly could lead to spikes among the unvaccinated population and the rapid spread of little-understood variants.

More than half of all adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Northam administration has said it hopes to have all willing adults vaccinated by the end of May.

“It’s good news that half of all adults in Virginia have gotten a shot so far,” Northam said in a video the administration shared online.