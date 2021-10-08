'I think our work here is done.' Virginia's redistricting commission is staring at failure.

Next steps

The commission won't return for a meeting on Saturday as planned because it never solidified the meeting, slated as tentative, before the panel suddenly adjourned.

Several Republicans on the commission, along with Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, insisted that the commission could continue working on the Senate maps and find compromise. Barker, interviewed after the meeting, said he would seek one-on-one conversations with members over the weekend to try to come up with a plan for how to move forward.

"I think we have opportunities," he said.

Members of the commission who want to keep working toward a final product will need to sway at least three Democratic citizen members, including Harris.

Before she left the room, Harris said she had lost trust that all commissioners were "true and sincere" in their stated goals to arrive at a compromise, echoing comments from other Democrats.

"Regrettably, I am done. So, thank you very much for the opportunity to serve. But I will remove myself from the commission at this point." Harris promptly left the room, thus bringing the meeting to an end because the required number of commissioners was not present.