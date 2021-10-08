'I think our work here is done.' Virginia's redistricting commission staring at failure; co-chair Harris resigns

"I think our work here is done. And what a shame it is," Harris said. "I really don't see the need for us to continue. We gave it a shot."

Moments later, Harris resigned from the commission, leaving the room and thus bringing the meeting to an end because the required number of commissioners was not present.

Several Democrats echoed Harris' comments, taking a shot at Republican members by arguing that they were unwilling to compromise.

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, who had spent years advocating for a redistricting commission and rallied her caucus in the Senate to support its creation, said the commission "abandoned our own opportunity" to arrive at fair maps.

Locke said the process began to fall apart when the commission decided to hire separate Republican and Senate staffers to offer counsel and draw the maps.

Several Republicans on the commission, along with Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, insisted that the commission could continue working on the Senate maps and find compromise.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, said impasses were common and urged the commission to working. Sean Kumar, a Democratic citizen member, said Stanley's speech about optimism did not match actions by Republicans to compromise on a path forward.