'I think our work here is done.' Virginia's redistricting commission staring at failure

Virginia's redistricting commission was tasked with drawing the state's political districts in what was pitched as an effort to end gerrymandering. Friday, with mere hours left to find compromise, the commission appeared stuck at a death-dealing impasse.

The bipartisan panel of eight citizen members and eight legislators - which the state's voters established by approving a referendum last November - faces a Sunday deadline to agree on maps of boundaries for the House of Delegates and state Senate.

But the commission's record of splitting along party lines on critical decisions continued on Friday, when the panel of eight citizen members and eight legislators could not coalesce around a single map for the House or Senate -- the starting point to start working toward a compromise.

Democrats proposed that the commission unite around the Democrat-drawn House map and GOP-drawn Senate map as a starting point for more productive discussions, following weeks of work on separate sets of maps from each party. Republicans could only get behind the GOP-drawn Senate map as a starting point, arguing that the latest version of the Democratic map was only shared with them and the public Friday morning.

After two failed party-line votes, co-chair Greta Harris said the commission had met its end.