If teachers get raise, state employees ask 'why not us?'

State employees listened closely to Gov. Ralph Northam when he told the General Assembly Wednesday that he wants to turn bonuses into raises for teachers.
It's what they didn't hear that concerns them.
Northam didn't mention state and other public employees who would receive bonuses in his proposed budget if the money is there to pay for a one-time boost, but not a long-term raise.
"State employees are the backbone of what our commonwealth is able to do, and they need to be compensated," said Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee representing a district that is home to many state employees in the state capital.
Virginia has avoided layoffs and cuts to programs in the economic recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the governor's office says that raises for state and other state-supported public employees would require money to sustain new spending on salaries beyond the fiscal year that will begin on July 1.
"Virginia is in a much, much better position than the vast majority of states — the governor is proud to commit to raising teacher pay at a time other states are being forced to slash budgets," spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Friday. "The governor is also dedicated to supporting our state employees, and will continue to make this a priority as we analyze incoming revenues."
State revenues exceeded the current forecast by about $668 million through December, which prompted the governor to tell the General Assembly on Wednesday that he wants to give teachers more than a one-time bonus.
"We need to make this teacher bonus a raise, and make it more than 2 percent," he said in his annual State of the Commonwealth Address. "I look forward to working with you all to get that done."
Some legislators don't want to give raises for some but not others.
"If we're going to convert bonuses for teachers into salary increase, consideration certainly should be given to other state employees as well," House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said Friday.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne hinted in a presentation to Torian's committee on Friday that the governor "probably will have a revised estimate" next month for revenues they can spend in the two-year budget.
"It depends on what we get in January revenues," Layne said.
The General Assembly provided plenty of money for raises for teachers, state employees and other state-supported local employees in the $135 billion budget it adopted on March 12, but that was the same day that Northam declared a public health emergency that forced the state to cut bonuses and raises to protect jobs and programs.
A projected $2.7 billion revenue shortfall led the governor and assembly to make compensation for teachers and state employees a wish instead of a promise in the revised budget adopted in October during a special session called partly to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
The budget adopted in March included about $250 million in additional compensation for state and state-supported local employees, such as sheriff's deputies, as well as faculty and employees at public colleges and universities. The spending plan included a 3% bonus the first year and 3% raise in the second for state and higher education employees. It also would have promised a 2% bonus for state-supported local employees the first year and a 3% raise in the second.
In contrast, the budget the assembly adopted during the special session included only money for potential bonuses - contingent on state revenues growing enough to pay for them. Northam included $98 million for those one-time bonuses in the budget he proposed before Christmas. The package includes $1,500 bonuses for state employees, a 1.5% increase for state supported local employees and $750 for adjunct faculty at colleges and universities.
Teachers were supposed to get a 2% raise in each year of the two-year budget adopted in March. That dwindled in the special session budget to a requirement that the governor included funding in his next budget for teacher salaries "if revenues are sufficient to fund both a state and state-supported local and a teacher compensation package."
Northam included $80 million for a 2% bonus for teachers in the budget he proposed last month, with a pledge to turn them into raises if the money is there to sustain the spending beyond the two-year budget.
He promised this week to fulfill that pledge, leaving state employees to wait their turn.
The Virginia Governmental Employees Association commended Northam on Friday for promising raises for teachers in the second year of the budget.
"Teachers certainly deserve this raise and more," the association said in a statement. "However, VGEA hopes that the Governor and the General Assembly will keep state employees in mind during the 2021 session as well."
The association cited a study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission in 2017 that found state employee salaries lagging behind comparable private sector jobs by an average of 10%, "and, in high skill or high turnover areas such as public safety, health care and IT, upwards of 30%."
The JLARC study also recommended that the General Assembly change its approach to state employee compensation by requiring the state to consider employee pay and benefits before developing the proposed budget, rather than leaving them to political chance.
"State employee raises should be implicit to our biennial budget, and the VGEA will continue to urge the Commonwealth of Virginia to make state employee compensation a priority," the association said.
Advocates for state police have been more aggressive in pushing for changes to the pay structure for troopers to stop and reverse the loss of sworn officers to retirement or other law enforcement agencies. State police has 326 vacancies for sworn officers.
"People are just leaving," said Col. Wayne Huggins, a former state police superintendent who now leads the Virginia State Police Association.
His association is pursuing two solutions, including legislation in both chambers to levy a $4 fee on vehicle registrations to address salary inequities or, alternately, budget amendments for $29.4 million from the general fund to pay for them.
"There appears to be a lot of interest in ... doing something for state employees in general and state police in particular," Huggins said.
