If teachers get raise, state employees ask 'why not us?'

State revenues exceeded the current forecast by about $668 million through December, which prompted the governor to tell the General Assembly on Wednesday that he wants to give teachers more than a one-time bonus.

"We need to make this teacher bonus a raise, and make it more than 2 percent," he said in his annual State of the Commonwealth Address. "I look forward to working with you all to get that done."

Some legislators don't want to give raises for some but not others.

"If we're going to convert bonuses for teachers into salary increase, consideration certainly should be given to other state employees as well," House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said Friday.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne hinted in a presentation to Torian's committee on Friday that the governor "probably will have a revised estimate" next month for revenues they can spend in the two-year budget.

"It depends on what we get in January revenues," Layne said.