'If we can get this right, it’s a step in the right direction': Virginia lawmakers seek to boost cultural competency in schools

The findings of the 34-member committee, detailed in an 81-page report last August, resonated with Jenkins, who decided to carry the bill.

“I'm an African American, so it was no surprise,” Jenkins said of the findings. “I know my history. I studied my history… If we can get this right, it’s a step in the right direction for teaching history correct.”

Among the conclusions: Virginia schools were largely teaching incomplete African American History. With “passive, evasive, and circular” teachings of the civil war, along with incomplete teachings of slavery, the commission largely found the teachings of Black history in schools to be “tainted with a master narrative that marginalized or erased the presence of non-Europeans from the American landscape."

In one example, a sentence in the current standards reads: "Cultural, economic, and constitutional differences between the North and the South eventually resulted in the Civil War." The commission suggests being more clear that the fight between the North and the South was based on slavery.

The panel recommended requiring cultural competency training for teachers if they want to get or keep a license to teach in Virginia. It would also apply to principals and superintendents.