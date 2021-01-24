'If we can get this right, it’s a step in the right direction': Virginia lawmakers seek to boost cultural competency in schools

Virginia Lawmakers want to make good on recommendations from last year after the Virginia Commission on African American History in the Commonwealth showed the state is doing a subpar job of teaching public school students Black history.
A proposal from Del. Clinton Jenkins, D-Suffolk, to mandate cultural competency training for those seeking or retaining a state teaching license, and requiring history teachers to be trained to teach African American history, survived the House on a 59-41 vote this week, prompting debate on the floor on the role of the state in framing students' understanding of U.S. history.
“I get concerned that I have a department of education that’s going to push down an indoctrination,” said Delegate Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, who is also running for Lieutenant Governor, during a January 18 meeting for the House’s education committee.
The senate companion to Jenkins' HB 1904, sponsored by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, awaits hearing in the body's education and health committee.
The effort was born of a commission created two years ago in response to a scandal over racist photos in Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook. He eventually admitted to wearing blackface during a costume contest, launched an apology tour and invited scrutiny of the state's enduring systemic racism.
The findings of the 34-member committee, detailed in an 81-page report last August, resonated with Jenkins, who decided to carry the bill.
“I'm an African American, so it was no surprise,” Jenkins said of the findings. “I know my history. I studied my history… If we can get this right, it’s a step in the right direction for teaching history correct.”
Among the conclusions: Virginia schools were largely teaching incomplete African American History. With “passive, evasive, and circular” teachings of the civil war, along with incomplete teachings of slavery, the commission largely found the teachings of Black history in schools to be “tainted with a master narrative that marginalized or erased the presence of non-Europeans from the American landscape."
In one example, a sentence in the current standards reads: "Cultural, economic, and constitutional differences between the North and the South eventually resulted in the Civil War." The commission suggests being more clear that the fight between the North and the South was based on slavery.
The panel recommended requiring cultural competency training for teachers if they want to get or keep a license to teach in Virginia. It would also apply to principals and superintendents.
If HB 1904 passes, all teachers, principals, and superintendents would have cultural competency as part of their yearly evaluations. The bill also states the Virginia Board of Education would need to come up with standards for cultural competency training no later than December 31, 2021. Those seeking or renewing licensure would need to have completed that training by the 2022-23 school year.
The bill prompted intense debate between members of the house, some of whom who felt the VDOE would be brainwashing students with false ideas of the United States.
“My biggest concern in education right now is that the conversations we should be having are not being had. Our children need to be taught everything. What all cultures have provided, and uniqueness around cultures and why we’re such a great state and nation because of it,” Delegate Davis said. He voted 'No' to send it from the committee to the house.
He received immediate pushback from Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a history teacher who supports the bill.
“It was only last year that members of this body took Jim Crow legislation out of the Virginia code,” VanValkenburg said to his colleague. “When we talk about why African American history matters as a state and as a country and why teachers should focus on it, there’s very good reasons. Objective reasons… The idea that we should not have teachers know this content because somehow we’re going to go off the rails into a culture war, I think would be an incredible disservice to what kids should be taught of our history.”
Cultural competency in schools is outlined as a legislative priority for the Virginia Education Association and the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. The bill also is supported by the administration of State Superintendent James Lane.
It is defined by the commission as being “culturally responsive” to students who are marginalized by race. A school leader who is culturally competent, by the VDOE’s standards, is one who is aware of implicit bias and challenges stereotypes, racism, and is an agent for social justice.
In Virginia, with 82% of teachers in the state being white with a majority of students of color, VEA president James Fedderman said that he feels the bill will prepare teachers connect with their students through curriculum.
“...We've got to find a way to help [teachers] gain the knowledge and the skill set to be successful,” he said in an interview. “Our system of training teachers and guiding them through the professional development opportunities to become highly skilled at understanding and take advantage of the cultural knowledge, it's been lacking.”
Recently, the VDOE released guidance for school divisions to be more equitable, which offered school districts self-auditing tools to measure if they are truly being equitable to marginalized students. Some components of the audits include having a mission statement that addresses equity, creating an equity policy, and ensuring that any equity plans don't perpetuate low expectations for marginalized students. The state education department, however, can’t mandate the guidance without revisions directly from the General Assembly.
Rodney Robinson, an equity advocate who serves as a senior advisor for Richmond Public Schools, said that while the bill is a good start, he wants to see more robust change that gives the VDOE more power to mandate equity instead of simply offering guidance.
“I think it’s a good start,” he said. “[The VDOE] needs to take the role in defining what is cultural competency and how school divisions define it. Because if not, there'll be a hodgepodge of cultural competencies for different districts.”
