'I'll rip your heart out of your chest:' Local NAACP leader says Morrissey threatened him at the Capitol

A local NAACP activist is accusing Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, of threatening violence against him during a meeting about proposed casino legislation, quoting Morrissey as saying: “I’ll rip your heart out of your chest.”

Lafayette Jefferson, the president of the Petersburg chapter of the NAACP, said the threat came during a meeting Monday afternoon inside the office of Del. Kim Taylor, R-Chesterfield, that started off as a constituent meeting about a Morrissey bill that the group opposes.

Jefferson said in an interview that after he expressed opposition to Morrissey’s bill, which would let Petersburg voters approve a casino in their locality through a referendum, Morrissey confronted Jefferson about a 2019 Facebook post in which Jefferson compared the senator’s relationship with his wife to that between Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, who was enslaved at Monticello.

Morrissey, in an interview, confirmed he made the threat to Jefferson. “He put a posting that referred to my wife being concurrently and continually, and I'm going to spell it because there's a lot of little ears around, [raped],” Morrissey said. “And I'll repeat it again. If he ever does anything that threatens my wife or children, that's exactly what I'll do.”