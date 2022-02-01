'I'll rip your heart out of your chest:' Local NAACP leader says Morrissey threatened him at the Capitol

A local NAACP activist is accusing Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, of threatening violence against him during a meeting about proposed casino legislation, quoting Morrissey as saying: “I’ll rip your heart out of your chest.”
Lafayette Jefferson, the president of the Petersburg chapter of the NAACP, said the threat came during a meeting Monday afternoon inside the office of Del. Kim Taylor, R-Chesterfield, that started off as a constituent meeting about a Morrissey bill that the group opposes.
Jefferson said in an interview that after he expressed opposition to Morrissey’s bill, which would let Petersburg voters approve a casino in their locality through a referendum, Morrissey confronted Jefferson about a 2019 Facebook post in which Jefferson compared the senator’s relationship with his wife to that between Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, who was enslaved at Monticello.
Morrissey, in an interview, confirmed he made the threat to Jefferson. “He put a posting that referred to my wife being concurrently and continually, and I'm going to spell it because there's a lot of little ears around, [raped],” Morrissey said. “And I'll repeat it again. If he ever does anything that threatens my wife or children, that's exactly what I'll do.”
Capitol Police confirmed they responded to an incident on late Monday afternoon involving a dispute between a lawmaker and a citizen, and that the citizen reported being physically threatened. The incident, the agency said, occurred on the fourth floor, where Taylor’s office is located.
"Arriving officers determined that an argument had occurred during a meeting that involved a senator, a delegate and a citizen. The citizen alleged that the senator made a statement that the citizen interpreted as a physical threat,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief.
"Capitol Police are continuing to gather information, and the investigation is ongoing."
Taylor declined a request for comment. Another NAACP official who was in the room, Chioma Adaku-Griffin, confirmed Morrissey’s threat in a signed account provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch by Morrissey’s office. In the same document, Adaku-Griffin said Jefferson’s Facebook post was “extremely rude and offensive.”
Morrissey was convicted in 2014 for a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor due to his sexual relationship with a 17-year-old law firm assistant who later became his wife. Morrissey and his wife, Myrna, are now raising four children.
Then-Gov. Ralph Northam pardoned Morrissey last month shortly before Northam left office.
By law, Virginia lawmakers can’t be prosecuted for crimes while the General Assembly is in session, barring some exceptions, like treason.
Jefferson said the threat by a sitting lawmaker inside a government building violates general decorum and sends a signal to constituents that they should hesitate before lobbying their lawmakers.
“Coming from a city lacking good representation, we cannot afford for individuals or organizations from Petersburg to be afraid to approach their state representative with concerns they have,” Jefferson said. “I want people to know that what he did was wrong and irresponsible.”
