'I'm going to serve': Lt. Gov.-elect Sears tours Capitol and Senate chamber to prepare for transition

Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, who in January will become the first woman of color to hold statewide office in Virginia, on Tuesday toured the Capitol where she will soon preside over the state Senate and where before her, only men regularly held the gavel.

She stood on the dais and saw image after image of the white men who line the building. She paused on many photos and paintings - including a portrait of former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, the nation's first elected Black governor, who served as lieutenant governor from 1986 to 1990. "Look how dapper he is," she remarked.

Sears, a Republican, is a Marine Corps veteran and business owner who served one term in the Virginia House of Delegates from Norfolk, from 2002 to 2004. As lieutenant governor she will also break tie votes in the chamber on issues other than the budget or election of judges. Democrats are in control 21-19.

“I can’t believe I get to do this," she said during the tour with a small group. “I’m going to serve, and that’s it. That was the whole goal, from the very beginning, it was for us to come back together. No more of the constant racial strife. And I figured that I could be the one to do that.”

She walked into the Senate chamber with her group.