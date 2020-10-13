In a sometimes testy 4th Congressional District debate, McEachin, Benjamin play to political bases

Money hasn’t been a major factor because neither candidate has spent money on television ads in markets already saturated by political advertising for the presidential election and closely contested races in the 7th and 2nd congressional districts that could determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Campaign reports are due on Thursday on fund raising during the three months between July 1 and Sept. 30. By June 30, McEachin had raised $657,704 and had $387,346 in cash on hand. Benjamin had raised $189,818 and had $72,429 on hand.

Both candidates have been happy to make the campaign about Trump and Benjamin’s support for the president.

During the forum, they clashed on a potential vaccine for COVID-19. Benjamin declined to make it mandatory for people to take and McEachin vowed to encourage people to take a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, while trying to tie the issue to Trump.

“We need a vaccine, but a vaccine that people can have faith in, not one touted by a desperate president trying to win votes instead of saving lives,” McEachin said in his opening remarks.