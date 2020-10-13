In a sometimes testy 4th Congressional District debate, McEachin, Benjamin play to political bases

U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, was talking about his Republican opponent, Leon Benjamin, but he was aiming at President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans in a sometimes testy televised forum on Tuesday night in the race for the 4th Congressional District seat.
When Benjamin, an African American minister closely aligned with Trump, side-stepped a question about how he would replace the Affordable Care Act if the U.S. Supreme Court struck it down, McEachin declared, “That man doesn’t have a health care plan. ... He’s just like his president, he doesn’t have a plan for you and health care.”
Instead, Benjamin tried to frame the question with an appeal to law and order.
“Safety is so important right now, and then our education, and then our health care,” he said.
The one-hour forum, hosted by VPM News and ChamberRVA, showed both candidates playing to their political bases in a presidential election year. McEachin focused on health care, the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency relief for the economy, while Benjamin talked about public safety, supporting police and preserving individual liberties against government overreach.
Like the one presidential debate, the 4th District forum occasionally became heated. When Benjamin tried to talk over McEachin on health care, the congressman admonished, “I didn’t interrupt you when you were lying about me and I’d appreciate if you were quiet right now.”
Benjamin, near the end of the forum, said McEachin “hasn’t helped to calm things down” with public protests over police treatment of Blacks, but instead accused him of provoking “more rioting, more looting.”
McEachin, 59, is a former attorney and state legislator seeking a third term in Congress to represent the 4th District, which was redrawn in 2015 after a federal court found that the Republican-controlled General Assembly had improperly packed African American voters into the adjoining 3rd Congressional District, long represented by Rep. Bobby Scott, a Democrat.
He defeated Henrico County Sheriff Mike Wade in 2016 by almost 16 percentage points and trounced Republican newcomer Ryan McAdams by 27 percentage points two years later.
McAdams, like Benjamin, was an ordained minister who was aligned closely with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Pence surprised political observers by personally campaigning for the long-shot Republican challenger at a Richmond rally led by Benjamin, chairman of the Richmond City Republican Committee, a position he still holds.
Benjamin, 52, is senior pastor and bishop of New Life Harvest Church in South Richmond. He appears regularly on Fox News and other conservative political television shows as an anti-abortion minister who strongly supports the president. He finished second in a four-way race for the 9th District seat on Richmond City Council in 2017.
Money hasn’t been a major factor because neither candidate has spent money on television ads in markets already saturated by political advertising for the presidential election and closely contested races in the 7th and 2nd congressional districts that could determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Campaign reports are due on Thursday on fund raising during the three months between July 1 and Sept. 30. By June 30, McEachin had raised $657,704 and had $387,346 in cash on hand. Benjamin had raised $189,818 and had $72,429 on hand.
Both candidates have been happy to make the campaign about Trump and Benjamin’s support for the president.
During the forum, they clashed on a potential vaccine for COVID-19. Benjamin declined to make it mandatory for people to take and McEachin vowed to encourage people to take a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, while trying to tie the issue to Trump.
“We need a vaccine, but a vaccine that people can have faith in, not one touted by a desperate president trying to win votes instead of saving lives,” McEachin said in his opening remarks.
The candidates, both African Americans running in a district that is “minority influenced,” also differed along party lines on hot button issues such as immigration, gun control, systemic racism and raising the minimum wage.
Benjamin said he could support an increase in the minimum wage, but when pressed to say how much, he said he would leave the amount “up to the employer.” McEachin also didn’t name an amount, but said the increase in the minimum wage should “depend on where you live.”
While Benjamin tried to cast McEachin as inattentive and “missing in action,” the congressman derided his challenger as “someone who really doesn’t know what he’s talking about, versus someone who’ve been there and who’s delivered for you all these years.”
(804) 649-6964