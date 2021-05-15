In debate Jones hits Herring on blackface apology; Herring accuses delegate of flawed legislation

He said Saturday that during his two terms as attorney general he has made protecting and expanding Virginians’ civil rights “a cornerstone of my administration.”

Jones, who has been endorsed by Northam, has called for a more expansive view of the attorney general’s role, what he calls a “forward-looking” approach in order to “meet this moment” of racial reckoning following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota.

Jones says that as attorney general he would take a more active role in investigating police use of force as in the fatal shooting of Donovon Lynch in Virginia Beach and the shooting of Isiah Brown in Spotsylvania County.

Herring presented himself Saturday as a seasoned attorney general who has won statewide twice and has fought in court for marriage equality, for women’s rights, to protect the state’s new gun restrictions and to combat gerrymandered legislative districts.

“We have a clear choice here in Virginia,” Herring said, adding: “I can keep this job in Democratic hands.”

The Democratic nominee will face Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, who topped three other candidates in the GOP’s state convention.