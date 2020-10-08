In December state panel will recommend a replacement for Lee statue at U.S. Capitol

* Mary Custis Lee, oldest daughter of Robert E. Lee. She was arrested in Alexandria in June 1902 for refusing to give up her seat in a part of a streetcar that was reserved for Blacks under a new state segregation law. Interpretations differed as to why she refused to move.

Julie Langan, director of the Department of Historic Resources, said during Thursday's meeting that written comments submitted to the panel since August fall into three broad categories - those who want the panel to reconsider removal of the Lee statue from the U.S. Capitol, those who want the state to remove the Lee statue but not replace it and those who suggest a replacement. The written submissions include a petition, signed by more than 7,500 people from around the country, calling for a recall of Gov. Ralph Northam if he removes the Lee statue.