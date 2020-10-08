In December state panel will recommend a replacement for Lee statue at U.S. Capitol

In December a state commission will recommend a noted Virginian to the General Assembly to honor with a statue at the U.S. Capitol, replacing that of Robert E. Lee.
The Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol decided during a virtual meeting Thursday to invite children in Virginia's schools - public and private - to add their voices to the discussion about who Virginia should honor. The state's other statue in the Statuary Hall collection depicts George Washington.
The panel will open a public comment period later this month and hold a public hearing sometime in November. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will then present to the panel a list of five finalists from whom the commission will pick the honoree.
People who signed up to make public comments during Thursday's meeting made several suggestions, including:
* George C. Marshall, U.S. Army chief of staff during World War II and architect of the Marshall Plan to aid Western Europe after the war.
* Booker T. Washington, educator, prominent African American leader and first head of the Tuskegee Institute.
* Robert Russa Moton, an administrator at Hampton Institute who followed Washington as leader of Tuskegee Institute and had a long career of public service.
* Mary Custis Lee, oldest daughter of Robert E. Lee. She was arrested in Alexandria in June 1902 for refusing to give up her seat in a part of a streetcar that was reserved for Blacks under a new state segregation law. Interpretations differed as to why she refused to move.
Julie Langan, director of the Department of Historic Resources, said during Thursday's meeting that written comments submitted to the panel since August fall into three broad categories - those who want the panel to reconsider removal of the Lee statue from the U.S. Capitol, those who want the state to remove the Lee statue but not replace it and those who suggest a replacement. The written submissions include a petition, signed by more than 7,500 people from around the country, calling for a recall of Gov. Ralph Northam if he removes the Lee statue.
Supporters who submitted written comments backing a statue of George C. Marshall included retired four-star Gens. David Petraeus and Stanley McChrystal.
Here, in alphabetical order, are other notable Virginians suggested in recent written comments to the commission.
* Actress and singer Pearl Bailey.
* Evelyn Butts, a civil rights activist who helped dismantle the poll tax in a challenge that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.
* Adele Clark, an artist and activist for women's suffrage.
* Jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald.
* Mary Draper Ingles, an 18th century pioneer in western Virginia.
* Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence and two-term president.
* Barbara Johns, the schoolgirl who led the walkout at Moton High in Farmville in 1951 to protested the students' substandard segregated school facilities. The case became part of Brown v. Board of Education, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled government-segregated public schools unconstitutional.
* Elizabeth Keckley, who purchased her freedom, then became a renowned dress maker and confidante to first lady Mary Todd Lincoln.
* Meriwether Lewis, explorer famed for the Lewis and Clark expedition.
* James Madison, primary architect of the U.S. Constitution and two-term president.
* John Marshall, influential chief justice of the Supreme Court from 1801-35.
* Pocahontas.
* Author Edgar Allan Poe.
* Chief Powhatan, leader of a group of more than two dozen tribes.
* Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller, a highly decorated Marine.
* Virginia Randolph, a noted African American educator in the 19th and 20th centuries.
* Winfield Scott, a longtime U.S. Army general.
* Lila Meade Valentine, a suffragist who also worked on education and public health reform.
* Maggie Walker, the first African American woman in the U.S. to charter a bank.
* Martha Washington, the nation's initial first lady.
* Edward Maria Wingfield, first president of Virginia's governing council in 1607.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD