In farewell address Rep. Denver Riggleman urges voters to reject 'fever of nonsense'

Outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, used his farewell address in Congress to urge voters to reject conspiracy theories about the presidential election, saying disinformation breeds a "fever of nonsense."
Riggleman, who represented the sprawling district for one term, lost the seat when Bob Good ousted him in a June convention. Good won the seat in November, beating Democrat Cameron Webb.
In an 11-minute speech on the House floor, Riggleman said his background as a military veteran and Air Force intelligence officer taught him the value of honor and service.
"It also taught me the invaluable lesson of considering the source" when assessing radicalization and disinformation campaigns, Riggleman said, adding that "a well-instructed people" and a knowledgeable people are pillars of a working republic.
"Those pillars are now being assaulted by disinformation and outlandish theories surrounding this presidential election," he said.
"As we transition to a new administration I implore all to consider the sources of information you receive, to fact check diligently."
Riggleman urged Americans "to recognize that many bad actors who spread spurious and fantastical conspiracy theories under banners like QAnon, Kraken, 'Stop the Steal,' 'Scamdemic' and many other emotive terms and coded language are not disseminating information rooted in knowledge but with questionable motives and greed.
"They are rooted in misunderstanding, or fraud or in some cases, ignorance."
Addressing "all those on the end of the disinformation fire hose," Riggleman said "unbiased, fact-based information sustains our republic."
He said "disinformation hinders our free exchange of ideas and creates super spreader digital viruses that create a fever of nonsense."
Riggleman, who has said he is considering a run for governor, said "people are more important than party" and "pandering is a political sickness."
On Monday Virginia's electors will cast the state's 13 electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Reps. Rob Wittman, R-1st and Ben Cline, R-6th, are among 106 Republicans in the House who signed on to a brief backing the Texas lawsuit that seeks to block electors from certifying Biden's wins in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
