In farewell address Rep. Denver Riggleman urges voters to reject 'fever of nonsense'

Outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, used his farewell address in Congress to urge voters to reject conspiracy theories about the presidential election, saying disinformation breeds a "fever of nonsense."

Riggleman, who represented the sprawling district for one term, lost the seat when Bob Good ousted him in a June convention. Good won the seat in November, beating Democrat Cameron Webb.

In an 11-minute speech on the House floor, Riggleman said his background as a military veteran and Air Force intelligence officer taught him the value of honor and service.

"It also taught me the invaluable lesson of considering the source" when assessing radicalization and disinformation campaigns, Riggleman said, adding that "a well-instructed people" and a knowledgeable people are pillars of a working republic.

"Those pillars are now being assaulted by disinformation and outlandish theories surrounding this presidential election," he said.

"As we transition to a new administration I implore all to consider the sources of information you receive, to fact check diligently."