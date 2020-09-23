In first debate, Warner and Gade air views on Supreme Court confirmation, COVID-19 and countering racism

In their first debate, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Republican challenger Daniel Gade found themselves at odds Wednesday night on the federal government’s handling of the pandemic, health care and early voting.
Recent polling shows Virginians leaning toward Warner, the former governor who has represented Virginia in the Senate since 2009. Gade, a U.S. Army veteran and public policy lecturer, is hoping to prevail by running as the anti-establishment candidate.
The hourlong debate, hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, came five days into the state’s early voting window and just 41 days to Election Day, Nov. 3.
Supreme Court vacancy
Following the positions of their respective parties, the candidates diverged on how the Senate should handle President Donald Trump’s looming nomination for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Warner pointed to the more than 100,000 Virginians who have already cast ballots in the November election to argue that the Senate should hold off on confirmation hearings until after the election.
“We ought to wait and let American society have their votes counted before we decide who becomes the next Supreme Court justice,” Warner said. He added that soon after the election, the nation’s high court will take up a legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which he fears might be in peril in the hands of a conservative-controlled court.
Gade said the Senate has a “constitutional responsibility” to quickly act on the nominee Trump is expected to announce on Saturday.
“In the unlikely but dangerous event of a contested election, where it goes to the Supreme Court as it did in 2000, we can’t afford to have a four-to-four Supreme Court,” Gade said.
COVID-19
Warner bore down on Trump’s handling of the pandemic, calling it an “epic failure” and accusing the president of misleading the public and ignoring scientific advice.
“It didn’t have to be this way. We have seen an epic failure from this White House,” said Warner, adding that the country remains without national coordination on testing and the procurement of personal protective equipment.
He also repeatedly said Gade “has called wearing a mask a sign of tyranny,” which Gade disputed, noting: “I’ve got my mask right here.”
Asked by the moderator, NBC’s Chuck Todd, to rate Trump’s handling of the pandemic, Gade declined to answer, instead giving the entire nation a “B- or C+.”
“I think that’s a good grade or that’s about the right accurate grade,” he said.
Gade accused Warner of withholding needed relief for Virginians by voting against a GOP-led relief package in the Senate.
Warner noted that the bill, a pared-down version of the White House’s proposal, was rejected even by some Republicans.
Systemic racism
Prompted by panelists, both candidates acknowledged the presence of systemic racism in the U.S.
Asked what they would do to address it, Warner responded that he backs criminal justice reform, but quickly pivoted to rejecting acts of violence during protests over police brutality. Warner said he doesn’t support calls to “defund the police” — not even calls to shift public funding away from police departments and toward social services.
“We can and must stand by our police officers to give them the training they need,” he said.
Gade said there are “absolutely still pockets of racism” in the country and said the nation needs to “stomp them out” and get people to “update their attitudes.”
Gade said he supports police reform and criminal justice reform, citing “increased penalties for gun crimes,” more body cameras and police training on recognizing mental health crises. Gade said he opposes banning choke holds and calls to defund the police.
On early voting, Warner said he favors making it easier to vote and noted that he already has cast his ballot in the election. Gade said he voted by mail while deployed in the military, but he raised security concerns about unattended drop boxes where people can drop off ballots.
George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, NBC4 in Washington and Telemundo 44 sponsored the debate with the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The candidates will meet in two more debates next month.
