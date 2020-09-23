In first debate, Warner and Gade air views on Supreme Court confirmation, COVID-19 and countering racism

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In their first debate, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Republican challenger Daniel Gade found themselves at odds Wednesday night on the federal government’s handling of the pandemic, health care and early voting.

Recent polling shows Virginians leaning toward Warner, the former governor who has represented Virginia in the Senate since 2009. Gade, a U.S. Army veteran and public policy lecturer, is hoping to prevail by running as the anti-establishment candidate.

The hourlong debate, hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, came five days into the state’s early voting window and just 41 days to Election Day, Nov. 3.

Supreme Court vacancy

Following the positions of their respective parties, the candidates diverged on how the Senate should handle President Donald Trump’s looming nomination for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Warner pointed to the more than 100,000 Virginians who have already cast ballots in the November election to argue that the Senate should hold off on confirmation hearings until after the election.