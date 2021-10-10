In Henrico suburbs, two different approaches in key races for control of the House of Delegates

He called for a state commission, like Maryland’s Kirwan Commission, to undergo “a methodical rethinking of a lot of our educational components.”

Asked his top priority, Holmes said in a written response: "Educating our children is my number one concern and one of the most important reasons that I am running for office. Having grown up in Richmond City, I know that progress in educating all children of color still lags."

Holmes said he recently spent time with some young Black teenagers "who, having been out of school for more than a year and a half, are poorly prepared for continuing high school or moving forward to post-secondary education or work. It will take a forward-thinking effort to re-engage those young people to make sure that they get the skills they need to move into the work force."

He added: "In short, many children are getting left behind, and some more than others. I’m running for delegate to do something about it."

Regarding COVID-19, VanValkenburg said during the forum: “The one thing we know is that vaccines are what’s going to get us out of this. Vaccines are what’s going to allow our economy to stay open and thrive” and keep students in classrooms.