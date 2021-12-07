In 'historic moment,' commission backs state staffing standards for nursing homes

Virginia would for the first time adopt standards for staffing in nursing homes as part of a legislative package endorsed on Tuesday by a joint legislative commission that seeks to boost state funding to help long-term care facilities that have been crippled by the shortage of skilled employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Joint Commission on Health Care, comprised of legislators in both chambers of the General Assembly, voted to require nursing homes to meet minimum standards for direct care that would vary by facility, based on the level of care their residents need, as measured quarterly by the federal agency that runs the national Medicaid and Medicare programs.
"This is a historic moment," said Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who led a work group on how to improve care at nursing facilities, while helping them find nurses and direct-care aides to fill a labor gap that has widened during the pandemic.
The commission chose a staffing ratio based on level of need, rather than an across-the-board standard, because it was preferred by the long-term care industry.
The industry opposes any staffing mandate at the state or federal level - including one proposed in the Build Back Better bill pending in the U.S. Senate - because of a work force crisis that has left nursing homes about 9,500 employees short in Virginia and more than 221,000 nationwide.
"Enacting any legislation that would put a minimum staffing standard ... at this time, when we're down almost 10,000 employees, how do you do that?" said Keith Hare, executive director of the Virginia Health Care Association.
"It's a comprehensive approach that is going to take years to address," Hare said. "It's not something you'll be able to solve by putting in a minimum staffing ratio. It's just not that simple."
The commission recommendation was not unanimous. Some legislators objected to imposing minimum staffing requirements on nursing homes that already are struggling to find qualified staff to fill vacancies after a pandemic that killed almost 4,600 people in long-term care facilities, almost one-third of the nearly 15,000 people who have died from the disease in Virginia during the past 21 months.
'Work force crisis'
Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, an obstetrician, and Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, a pharmacist, faulted the recommendation as what Dunnavant called "an inappropriate intervention" in an industry that already is struggling to find trained workers.
"We are assuming with this legislation that it is possible for nursing homes to staff at this ratio," Dunnavant said.
With the industry facing "a work force crisis," Hodges said, "We need to look at solving the work force issue before we even begin to think about imposing a staffing ratio."
Dr. Jim Wright, medical director at two Richmond-area long-term care communities, rejoiced at the commission action on Tuesday, which he said is necessary to improve care for residents in nursing homes, especially those that rely on Medicaid funding.
Wright worked at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as medical director of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in western Henrico County. The center lost 51 residents to the coronavirus disease and briefly led the nation for COVID-19 deaths in long-term care.
He no longer works at the facility, but strongly supports both minimum staffing standards and higher state Medicaid reimbursements so nursing homes can raise pay and improve working conditions for their employees.
“I would be embarrassed to be part of a state that had the experience we had during COVID and not work to protect our elders,” he said. “I think it would be unwise and unconscionable not to improve our staffing at nursing homes.”
'An opportunity'
Sickles, who leads the health and human resources subcommittee for the House budget committee, said the recommendation for a minimum staffing standard would have to come with additional state funding to pay for it.
"This is an opportunity to fund an under-funded industry," he said. "It's an opportunity to finally provide the staffing levels we need, and we're going to pay for it."
A commission study this fall found that 21% of nursing homes don't meet the staffing levels that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, expects. The number is much higher for certified nursing assistants, at 59%, than licensed practical nurses at 7%. One-fourth of nursing homes didn't meet the staffing levels the federal agency expected by the federal agency expects for registered nurses.
Since Medicaid pays for care of 61% of nursing home residents in Virginia - with an additional 16% funded through Medicare - the people most affected are mostly Black and low-income residents who rely on the joint federal-state program for the poor, elderly and disabled, the study found.
The study found that Virginia has a higher percentage than other states of nursing homes with low ratings for staffing, which it said disproportionately affects low-income residents. It also found that nursing homes with more Black residents have lower staffing ratios.
Options
The options endorsed by the commission include:
* amending the state budget to require Virginia's Medicaid agency to develop a plan to increase the program's reimbursement rates for nursing homes with "a disproportionate share of Medicaid residents";
* increasing state funding of a scholarship program to educate and train nurses for long-term care;
* using money from a civil penalties program to help pay for a proposed new quality improvement program to expand nursing home capacity;
* directing the Medicaid agency to develop an enhanced reimbursement rate for nursing homes that care for residents with behavioral health diagnoses, rather than admit them to overcrowded state psychiatric facilities; and
* providing additional state funding to the Virginia Community College System to educate and train nurses and other skilled health care workers to fill jobs in long-term care.
The commission also proposed a budget amendment to formally assess a value-based purchasing program that the Department of Medical Assistance Services is preparing to put in place next July to reward nursing homes based on staffing and the quality of care.
Hare said the nursing home industry strongly supports the proposal, which he said would tie funding to staffing coverage.
The commission balked at creating a provider assessment that would impose a fee on nursing homes in order to raise money to match additional federal funding for long-term care facilities. The state uses a provider assessment on private hospitals to cover its share of the cost of expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act almost three years ago.
But the main point of contention within the commission was whether to impose a minimum staffing requirement on nursing homes for the first time, and if so, how.
Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, a nurse-practitioner who is seeking the GOP nomination for the 2nd District House seat in Congress, preferred an across-the-board minimum standard of 3.25 hours of direct patient care per resident each day, delivered by a combination of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing aides.
Kiggans, along with Sen. Ghazala Hasmi, D-Chesterfield, said an across-the-board standard would be easier to enforce, but she supported the commission's approach as "better than nothing."
"There are people in these beds who are suffering," Kiggans said, "and we can't continue to not do anything."
(804) 649-6964