In 'historic moment,' commission backs state staffing standards for nursing homes

With the industry facing "a work force crisis," Hodges said, "We need to look at solving the work force issue before we even begin to think about imposing a staffing ratio."

Dr. Jim Wright, medical director at two Richmond-area long-term care communities, rejoiced at the commission action on Tuesday, which he said is necessary to improve care for residents in nursing homes, especially those that rely on Medicaid funding.

Wright worked at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as medical director of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in western Henrico County. The center lost 51 residents to the coronavirus disease and briefly led the nation for COVID-19 deaths in long-term care.

He no longer works at the facility, but strongly supports both minimum staffing standards and higher state Medicaid reimbursements so nursing homes can raise pay and improve working conditions for their employees.

“I would be embarrassed to be part of a state that had the experience we had during COVID and not work to protect our elders,” he said. “I think it would be unwise and unconscionable not to improve our staffing at nursing homes.”

'An opportunity'