HERNDON - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to an iconic Northern Virginia landmark on Friday to celebrate big investments in "innovation and technology" under President Joe Biden, including a $52 billion commitment to revitalizing domestic production of semiconductor chips crucial to the U.S. economy.

Appearing with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, at the former Center for Innovative Technology, Yellen also touted the benefits of investments in clean energy technology and high-speed internet in legislation Congress has passed in the last year under Biden.

"We are mobilizing capital toward two foundational 21st-century sectors: semiconductors and clean energy," she said. "Together, our efforts are raising our economy's aggregate production capacity. And in turn, we are raising America's long-term economic outlook."

Yellen also drew on her experience as former chair of the Federal Reserve Board to offer reassurance about the country's near-term economic outlook, as inflation persists in key sectors such as housing, food and energy.

"I don't believe [inflation] is becoming embedded in the U.S. economy," she said in a press briefing with Kaine after an hour-long roundtable discussion with technology and academic officials at what is known now as the Virginia Innovative Partnership Corp. near Washington Dulles International Airport.

The treasury secretary cited immediate benefits to households from the Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress adopted this summer in party-line votes without Republican support, especially for seniors who rely on the federal Medicare program and lower-income families that depend on insurance marketplaces for access to health care.

"One of the most important things it does is reduce the price of prescription drugs [for Medicare recipients], which is a huge burden for many American families," she said.

The $739 billion package also includes funding to maintain federal subsidies for health insurance premiums on policies purchased on federal and state exchanges under the Affordable Care Act, adopted in 2010 when Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama.

"These are big household expenses," Yellen said, adding that "part of our inflation is vulnerability to energy supply shocks, including [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war in Ukraine."

Less immediate efforts to reduce inflation and vulnerability to supply chain disruption include the CHIPS +_ Science Act, a bipartisan funding package adopted this summer that holds high hopes for new semiconductor manufacturing plants in Virginia and other parts of the country.

Micron Technology already has invested more than $1.1 billion to expand its semiconductor chip factory in Manassas - with $70 million in incentives from Virginia and - Yellen said that "Intel and other companies are making huge investments" in the U.S. "But it does take time to build these factories," she added.

The CHIPS Act also invests in developing a skilled workforce for jobs in the expanding semiconductor industry and other technology sectors, which Kaine said is crucial to economic prosperity.

"At the end of the day, it really is about people," he said. "It's about the pipeline of training, attracting, encouraging, rewarding, celebrating and incentivizing talent, and that's what Virginia has."

"And as long as we remain committed to it, we can just be very, very confident of a very bright future here," Kaine said.

Bob Stolle, president and CEO of the state innovation partnership [and brother of state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, former state Sen. Ken Stolle, R-Virginia Beach and former Del. Chris Stolle, R-Virginia Beach], reminded Kaine that his late father-in-law, former Gov. Linwood Holton, was the first president of the Center for Innovative Technology.

The CIT was established almost 40 years ago by then-Gov. Chuck Robb in a futuristic building in Fairfax County next to its border with Loudoun County. It's now part of an innovation partnership that Virginia created under then-Gov. Ralph Northam to consolidate state investments in technological research, development and commercialization, including help for startup companies and entrepreneurs.

Kaine said he was leaving for Richmond after the event to celebrate the 97th birthday of his mother-in-law, former first lady Jinks Holton.

Before the roundtable discussion, Stolle also extolled the Biden administration's support of the partnership's efforts, including a growing cluster of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing research and development in the Richmond and Petersburg areas.

The roundtable included Richard Chylla, executive director of the University of Virginia Licensing & Ventures Group, and Brett Malone, president and CEO of the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, as well as representatives from Virginia technology companies.

"We're excited about showing off some things in Virginia," Stolle told Yellen.